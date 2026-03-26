The Anchorage Weekender: Wine-tasting, the annual 'Empty Bowl Project' and 5 more local events

Events in the city are in full bloom. The Anchorage Weekender gathered seven things to do this weekend, from early Easter events to fairs and festivals.

1. Symphony of Wines

Thursday, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Hotel Captain Cook

This wine-tasting event doubles as a fundraiser for the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra. For $100, enjoy live music, a silent auction, finger foods, and, of course, wine from around the country.

2. With Love and a Major Organ

Starts Friday, various times, Cyrano’s Theatre (3800 DeBarr Road)

This peculiar yet uplifting show explores love in the age of technology. The story follows Anabel, who gives her heart to a stranger she meets on the subway. When he disappears with it, her limbs fall asleep. Anabel needs to get it back. Tickets cost $35, but there’s a discount for seniors, students and military members.

3. Alaska Science and Engineering Fair

Various times, UAA Student Union (2921 Spirit Way)

Young scientists from around the state will show off their work at this science fair. This year’s theme is “Science to Scale,” and students grades K through 12 will showcase how science operates at every level. Scientists will check in with their projects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Then on Saturday at 9 a.m., judges will start assessing the projects. An awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday morning, and organizers say an exact time will be announced.

4. The Empty Bowl Project

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dena’ina Center

Hosted by Bean’s Cafe, this annual event raises awareness and funds to combat hunger in Anchorage. Attendees will choose a handcrafted bowl to keep, then enjoy unlimited soup made by Motley Crew . General admission starts at nearly $30.

5. Celtic Spring Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wendler Middle School

The festival will be filled with traditional music, dance and Celtic culture. Organizers say the festival is a chance to soak up authentic vibes. Dozens of vendors will sell food, crafts and other handmade goods. There are also lectures, classes and various activities available for additional

purchase.

6. Biking Buddies

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kincaid Park Wax Bunker (9407 W. Raspberry Road)

Grab your wheels and learn about the ropes of bike riding at this free, weekly event. Eager 3- to 5-year-olds will navigate a course, working on building balance and coordination. Helmets are required, but organizers have a limited amount of bikes and helmets available to borrow. No registration is required.

7. Kid-friendly Easter festivities

Various times and locations

Celebrate the spring season and Easter at Boyer’s Orchard (645 E. 81st Ave.) on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The afternoon includes food, a puppet theater, an Easter egg hunt and ornament-making. Admission is $10 per person or $30 for groups.

Jams for Fams is back with a Spring Bunny Hop on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bear Tooth Theatre. Dress in pastels and argyles for this all-ages dance party. Attendees also get swag bags, free professional photos and a chance to win door prizes. DJs will mix everything from current hits to party classics from the ‘70s-2000s. This event is recommended for kids 10 and younger. General admission costs $23.

You can also meet the Easter Bunny at the 5th Avenue Mall through April 4.