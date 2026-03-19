The Anchorage Weekender: A songwriter showcase, News and Brews Trivia and 7 more local events.

Spring will be sprung, officially, on Friday, as Anchorage is gaining almost six minutes of daylight each day.

From getting your garden started to learning about the upcoming municipal election, the Anchorage Weekender rounded up eight things to do this weekend.

1. Third Thursday

Thursday, various times and locations

On the third Thursday of each month, you can get into the Anchorage Museum for $5. Check out the Anchorage School District Youth Art Show , which showcases artwork from students in kindergarten through high school, on display through April 5.

The Alaska Native Heritage Center offers a 10% discount in the Ch'k'iqadi Gallery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m on third Thursdays . The gallery features Alaska Native artists from every region of the state and uses the evening to honor featured artists.

2. Ballot Proposition Information Fair

Thursday, 5:30-7p.m., Loussac Library

The city’s municipal election is set for April 7. Assembly members voted to approve a number of ballot and bond propositions this year, aimed at improvements to public safety, trails, roads and replacing fire engines.

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance, along with representatives from various municipal departments, will present information on the propositions and answer questions.

(Want to learn more about who’s running? Our voter guide allows you to compare candidates' answers on various topics).

3. Art and plant markets (and basketball)

Various times and locations

The Alaska Native Artist Market runs throughout the ASAA March Madness state basketball tournaments at the Alaska Airlines Center. The 3A and 4A brackets have games through Saturday, and the market runs daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shop for plants, local art and more at the Green Connection’s Spring Equinox Market on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

4. Parlor in the Round

Thursday, 6:30-9:15 p.m., Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill

Parlor in the Round is a songwriter showcase with a collaborative, surprising twist. Anchorage-based Wash Your Hands , Jesse Ruben and albatross will trade stories, music and songwriting in the first half. Then, after intermission, musicians collaborate based on submissions from the audience. Tickets start at $30 , with food and beverages available for additional purchase.

5. 907 Pro Wrestling: UNLEASHED

Thursday, 8-10 p.m., Williwaw Social

Witness “The Quantum Queer Kaiju” Cris Wilde, “The Midnight Son” Auron West and more as they rumble in the ring for this edition of UNLEASHED. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the bell rings at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, and members of the military get a discount with ID.

6. Dumb History: A Comedy Show

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Anchorage Museum

Organizers say the Dumb History Comedy Series is for scholars, dropouts and teachers’ pets. Comedians will be finding the hysterical in the historical. This show is recommended for adults and admission is $20 .

7. Seed & Garden Exchange

Sunday, noon-3 p.m., Alaska Botanical Garden

Bring your leftover seeds and gently used gardening supplies to the Seed and Garden Exchange . You don’t need to bring items to participate. If you bring seeds, organizers ask that they’re labeled. Other items to bring include pots, tools and books.

8. Once Upon a Tea Party

Saturday, 11-1 p.m or 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Nave

This is a family-friendly event designed especially for parents and children. This whimsical tea party includes tea and treats, crafts and live ballet performances. Admission is $65 for anyone over the age of 13 and $55 for those 12 and younger.

9. News & Brews Trivia

Monday, 6 p.m., 907 Alehouse and Grill

Join Alaska Public Media for News & Brews Trivia at 907 Alehouse. The evening kicks off with a casual meet-and-greet with local reporters, followed by trivia at 6:30 p.m., hosted in partnership with Nerdvana Trivia.

Our trivia theme is how to survive (and thrive!) in Alaska. Our reporters will talk about our new series, Alaska Survival Kit , and you can expect some fun and related trivia questions to test your Alaska know-how.

This event is free and open to everyone. Just show up, grab a pint and get ready to show off your Alaska trivia chops!