The Anchorage Weekender: An ice fishing frenzy, an Olympics watch party and 9 more local events

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s full of things to do.

This edition of the Anchorage Weekender has 11 events to consider adding to your to-do list, including an Olympics watch party and ski races for the littles.

1. Cyrano’s Theater Company presents “The Fantasticks”

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Cyrano's Theatre Building

Experience the drama and comedy of young romance with Cyrano's Theater Company’s production of “The Fantasticks.” Follow a boy and girl whose fathers stand in the way of their love through their journey of growing up, growing apart and finding each other again. Classic songs and a memorable story have made this the longest-running musical in history.

The show runs Thursdays through Sundays for the next three weekends. Tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors, military and students.

2. Midnight Sun Theater presents “Pyrates!”

Friday, Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Harper Studio, UAA Fine Arts Building

Slip on your eyepatches, strap on your peg legs and sharpen your hooks because Midnight Sun Theater will be taking audiences on a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas. Wayne Mitchell’s “Pyrates!” promises colorful characters, romance and battle. Select dates will also have a post-show “Introduction to Swashbuckling” workshop.

The show runs the next two weekends. Adult tickets are $35. Tickets for first responders and students not from UAA, APU or ASD are $20. Senior citizens (60+) and ASD, UAA and APU students can go for free.

3. Olympics watch party

Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alaska Pacific University

Eight Alaska Nordic skiers are competing in the 2026 Olympics. To celebrate, there’s an Olympic Watch Party in APU’s Earl Brown Theatre. Watch the Milano Cortina Opening Ceremonies live, enjoy refreshments and door prizes. RSVP to info@anchoragenordicski.com .

(Also, if you’re watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, keep an eye out for Brandon Pili (#95) on the Seattle Seahawks. He played football at Dimond High School, and recently spoke to the Anchorage Daily News about his journey to the big game.)

4. Mat-Su Untold: A Night of Community Storytelling

Friday, 7 p.m., Palmer Train Depot

Settle in for an evening of storytelling and community in a familiar format. Hear seven-minute stories live from locals with the theme of “Things That Move Us.” You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll learn a thing or two about your neighbors. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and stories start at 7 p.m.

Tickets include complimentary drinks and snacks. There will also be a live auction with local items and experiences. All proceeds support the Mat-Su Sentinel. General admission tickets are $25 and students are $5 .

5. The Backroom Sets

Friday, 6-9 p.m., Double Shovel Cider Co.

DJs Mark Jacob and Clay Nation will curate an exclusive listening experience with immersive sound. The set is built to keep the room moving – from house grooves to throwbacks and electronic tracks. Come early for this free event.

6. Governor’s Cup Hockey

Friday and Saturday, various times, Sullivan Arena

Two rivals will lace up their skates at the 30th anniversary of the Governor’s Cup this weekend. The University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves Hockey will face off against the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks. Admission is free for children younger than 5, with general admission ranging up to $20.

No worries if you miss this weekend – the Governor's Cup is back at the Sully Feb. 21-22.

7. Alaska Black Business Expo

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., Anchorage Museum

Support, learn about and network with entrepreneurs, crafts people and other professionals at the Anchorage Museum for the 11th Annual Alaska Black Business Expo . Additional events include discussions on creative writing, education opportunities, youth business, civic engagement and funding.

8. Ski 4 Kids

Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Kincaid Park

Hundreds of kids participate in this annual event that includes various activities from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., including an obstacle course, fat tire biking and more. The main event is a race, and there’s two courses available: the 3K Mize Loop, and the 1K Zoo Peek-a-Boo course. The zoo course will be open before and after the races. It has Alaska animals hidden around the trail, see if you can find them all!

Registration is free, but donations help assure that all kids have access to cross-country ski programs and equipment, regardless of family income level.

9. Music at the Nave

All weekend, various times, The Nave

It’s going to be a high-energy weekend in Spenard. Join the Athabascan Fiddlers Band on Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. There’s also a potluck – bring a dish to share if you’re able to. This is an all-ages event. It costs $10, or pay-what-you-can at the door.

Alaska’s annual conference for music professionals is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Share knowledge, learn, and grow from other local musicians. This session includes a keynote speech from Timie Dolan, manager of Recording Academy’s Pacific Northwest Chapter, sharing the resources and opportunities the Academy provides. There’s also a panel discussion about fostering community, breakout sessions and a sit-down community meal by Duke Russell.

On Sunday, there’s a networking event at Organic Oasis from noon to 3 p.m. Registration costs a suggested donation of $10.

10. Pop-Up Play Day

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Workshop

Bring your creative side to this one. On the first Saturday of each month, make a free craft at 1120 Huffman Rd. Then, the Alaska Children’s Museum will show up at 1 p.m. with different hands-on activities.

11. Jewel Lake Jamboree

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jewel Lake

Enjoy a packed day full of ice fishing , door prizes, warm drinks and more at this free event. Everyone is invited to attend. Fishing holes will be drilled and available for the public to use. There’s a limited amount of rods and bait up for grabs. Anglers are welcome to bring their own poles and bait.The lake was recently stocked with chinook salmon.

Make sure you have your 2026 sport fishing license. If you don’t have yours, get one online , or Fish and Game will be selling them on-site.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.