The Anchorage Weekender: A beer festival, a skating party and 8 more local events

We hope you’ve dug yourself out of record-breaking snow, because the city is heating up with events.

From an all-ages neon dance party to an afternoon of ski races, The Anchorage Weekender found 10 things to do in the city.

1. Winter Bike Fest

Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Bear Tooth Theatrepub

Winter Bike Fest kicks off Thursday with a screening of Filmed by Bike: Joyride. This family-friendly event includes a mix of documentaries and short films, and is a fundraiser for Bike Anchorage. General admission costs $15 – get tickets here. Bike Fest continues through February with various events, including a group ride (and afterparty), an evening of storytelling and a bike to work day.

2. Craft Brew & Barley Wine Festival

Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m., Dena’ina Center

Sample award-winning local and regional beverages – including beer, seltzers, mead and cider – at this brew fest. Over 250 beverages will be available to try. The event is open to those 21 and older. There’s also live music and local food vendors. General admission costs $75, and gets you 15 drink tickets. For $115, you get a commemorative tasting cup, 15 tickets, a beanie, socks and more swag. Designated drivers cost $10, and there’s some non-alcoholic drinks available for sampling. Get tickets here – you can’t get them at the door.

Juneau-based Alaskan Brewing Co. is a frequent vendor at the Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival, an annual event in downtown Anchorage. (Photo by Casey Kelly, KTOO - Juneau)

3. Alaska Ski for Women celebrates 30 years

Saturday and Sunday, various times, Kincaid Park

A 2.4-mile course at Kincaid Park will be decorated and open to everyone for Friends and Family Ski on Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m.

Then on Sunday, it's the main event. Girls and women will compete in timed races starting at noon. Then, around 1:30 p.m., skiers in their best costumes will take to the course for the celebrated “party wave.”

Throughout the event, bid in a charity auction and enjoy music, along with food and beverages. If you want to participate, it’s $40 for adults and $15 for skiers under 12 years old. Register here.

4. Russian New Year Celebration

Saturday, 4-7 p.m., Begich Middle School

Chugach Alaska Corporation is celebrating two decades of hosting the Russian New Year Celebration, which opens with an interactive skit. This annual event is centered on family, friends, food and lots of fun.

It’s open to the public and costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 to 17 and it’s free for elders. (Or, bring a dish to share for the potluck and get in for free!)

5. SeaLife Center Soiree

Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m., Anchorage Museum

The annual fundraising event for the Alaska SeaLife Center benefits marine research, education and conservation. Guests will get to try a selection of small bites by Crush Bistro, sip complimentary wine by Michael David Winery and meet others who’re passionate about Alaska’s waters.

There’s also silent and live auctions throughout the night, featuring experiences and local products. The traveling tidepool will be there, too, so you can meet some local invertebrates, like starfish, up close.

Tickets for this event cost $175 – get them here.

6. Jams for Fams, Neon Love

Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bear Tooth Theatrepub

This all-ages family dance party is taking it back to the ‘80s with big lights and big hair. Come dressed in your best neon outfit and be ready to dance! Show your best moves for a chance to make it on the dance cam.

There’s also a crawl zone for those still learning to walk. Attendees get free swag bags and hot cocoa (or coffee for adults). This event is recommended for kids 10 and younger. DJ Spencer Lee will mix everything from throwback classics to party hits, along with interactive fun like the Macarena and Baby Shark.

General admission is $20, and food is available for purchase. Get tickets here.

7. Anchorage Folk Fest main stage performances

Friday, starting at 7 p.m., Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m., Wendy Williamson Auditorium

Close out the 37th Anchorage Folk Festival this weekend with over 50 free performances on the main stage. On Friday, you can hear the likes of Midnight Sun Zombies, Rogues & Wenches and Lou Nathanson. The night will close out with guest artist The Faux Paws.

On Saturday, check out a range of musicians from the Chugiak Eagle River Jam Band to Alaska Suzuki Violin Students to The Roland Roberts Band.

The festival will wrap up Sunday with hours of performances, including from Witty Youngman and The Forest That Never Sleeps. The Faux Paws will be back on stage for the final performance, to finish the festival.

8. Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Annual Family Concert

Sunday, 3 p.m., Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Do you find classical music a snooze-fest? The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra’s next concert promises a lively selection of recognizable pieces that anyone can enjoy. From stomping your feet to Copland’s “Hoe-down” or high-kicking to Offenbach’s “Can-Can,” the concert will be the perfect introduction to classical music.

Arrive early if you want to get your hands on some instruments with an “instrument petting zoo” provided by Alaska Music and Sound. Tickets cost $20.

9. Pop-Up Skating Party

Friday, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Mirror Lake

Strap on your skates, skis or fat-tire bike and head to Mirror Lake to enjoy an evening of lights, music and movement. Warm drinks and fire barrels will be provided. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you can buy something to eat from local food trucks.

10. Mutual Aid Network of Anchorage February Free Store

Sunday, 1-4 p.m., AKPIRG (2522 Arctic Blvd)

At Mutual Aid Network of Anchorage’s monthly free store, you can take what you need and leave what you don’t. There will be quality clothing and some appliances. Don’t think of it as a charity. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.

If you want to help out beyond donating high-quality clothing or small kitchen appliances of your own, you can show up early to assist moving items and organizing.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.