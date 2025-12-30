The Anchorage Weekender: New Year’s Eve festivities, fireworks and 9 more local events

It’s time to ring in the New Year!

Whether you’re counting down to midnight or starting 2026 with a fresh slate, the Anchorage Weekender rounded up 11 events you won’t want to miss — including a list of fireworks shows across Southcentral Alaska.

1. Where to see fireworks

First, a note about fireworks: In Anchorage , all fireworks are illegal — that includes bottle rockets and sparklers. In Palmer , fireworks can be used on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. You can use fireworks in Kenai on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Now onto the festivities:

Anchorage: Head to the Chinook Parking lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and E Street for fireworks starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eagle River: There’s a fireworks show on Wednesday at Lions Park. This free event has fire pits, fun activities and food trucks. The event starts at 6 p.m., with fireworks to hit the sky at 8 p.m.

Girdwood: Alyeska Resort’s annual Torchlight Parade and fireworks show is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. This free event is open to all ages.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Wasilla’s fireworks display on Wednesday starts at 6:30 p.m. at Iditapark with free giveaways, coffee, cocoa, cider and more. Then at 8 p.m., fireworks will blast into the sky.

Seward: If you hit the road south for the holiday, head to the Waterfront in Seward on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to catch a fireworks show . Be sure to vote in the Community Holiday Lights Contest that ends at midnight.

2. Downtown New Year’s Eve celebration

Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Chinook Lot at 3rd Avenue and E Street

Ring in 2026 with the whole family at Anchorage’s downtown New Year’s Eve Celebration . There will be a live performance from Black Barrel and the Bad Men, food trucks, a beer and hot toddy garden (21+), sledding and fireworks at 8 p.m. Make sure to dress warm and get there early to beat the crowds.

3. Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Loussac Library

Celebrate without sacrificing your sleep. Dance to music spun by DJ Spencer Lee, make crafts and watch balloons drop as the crowd counts down to the New Year at noon. This family-friendly event is free. Expect tons of latex balloons, large crowds and loud volume during the event.

4. Turn Down for 10

Wednesday, 6-10 p.m., Williwaw

Are the years catching up or maybe you just don’t want to stay up ‘til midnight? No worries. Turn Down for 10 is an early-evening dance party with local DJ Joe Brady, packed with throwback hits from the '90s, 2000s and 2010s. Plus, you can watch the downtown fireworks from Williwaw’s rooftop at 8 p.m.

This event costs $20 and is open to those 21 and older. Your ticket includes one drink and, for a small extra fee, you can use a body and face glitter station.

5. Torchlight Ski Parade

Wednesday, 9 p.m., Alyeska Resort

Head to Girdwood for Alyeska’s classic Torchlight Ski Parade and Fireworks . This event is free and all ages are welcome. The best viewing spots, organizers say, will be outside the Daylodge.

(Also note: There will be no night skiing on New Year’s Eve — the mountain closes at 5 p.m.)

6. A kid-style celebration

Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Play Spot

Bring your petite party animals to The Play Spot for playtime, goody bags, pizza and drinks, and a special balloon drop countdown at noon. This event costs $25 per child and spots are limited. You can reserve your spot by emailing info@theplayspotak.com or calling 907-743-2923.

7. Sound Meditation

Thursday, 1-2 p.m., 505 W. Northern Lights Blvd.

If you’re (understandably) needing some peace of mind, why not start the New Year with a sound meditation at Studio 505. Take a breath with Gail Jackson and ride the wave of high and low frequencies while setting your intentions for the New Year. Tickets start at $37.50. Find them here .

8. Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., Campbell Creek Science Center

All skill levels are welcome to join the Moonlight Snowshoe Hike . The event will start with a brief snowshoe introduction. Snowshoes are provided or bring your own. Tickets for this event cost $5. Get them here .

Donna Marie Photography People dancing at an event hosted by Alaska Enchanted Events. Their first event of 2026 is the Wings and Wars Ball.

9. Wings and War Ball

Friday & Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Hilton Anchorage

Gather ye fair maiden or gallant knight for a celebration like no other. Don your finest fantasy attire for music, dancing, food and more. The fantasy fun you and your friends can have include photo backdrops, a scavenger hunt, tattoo and body piercing, live performances and a market. General admission is $250 with VIP and other ticket options available.

10. MANA free store

Sunday, 1-4 p.m., 2522 Arctic Blvd.

The Mutual Aid Network of Anchorage, known as MANA, is holding a Free Store — bring what you can, take what you need or just show up to connect with others from the community. Everyone is welcome, there’s no cost or requirements. The afternoon also includes zines and basic bike repair. This event is on the first Sunday of every month.

11. The Hums of Winnie-the-Pooh

Sunday, 2 & 4 p.m., UAA Recital Hall

Take a trip to the Hundred Acre Wood with The Hums of Winnie-the-Pooh . It’s a musical performance full of stories about bees, hunny, floating clouds and more. Tickets cost $15, but are $10 if you’re a student or 18 and younger. Get them here .

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.