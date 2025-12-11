The Anchorage Weekender: A holiday tree tour, Santa skis free and 8 more local events

Looking to spruce up your weekend?

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up nine things to do, with holiday events (and markets!) in full swing:

1. After School Special

View films made by young Alaskan filmmakers on Thursday at the Anchorage Museum starting at 5 p.m. The After School Special is free, and showcases short films made by those 21 and younger. This event is part of the annual Anchorage International Film Festival , which runs through Sunday. Find the full program directory here .

2. Snow Globe Run

The freezing temperatures are snow-joke, so warm up with The Snow Globe Run on Saturday at 10 a.m. The 4K course is relatively flat. Those looking to run or walk the course start at 11 a.m, while those wearing snowshoes will hit the trail at 11:15 a.m. Participants can meet behind the Peanut Farm on the Campbell Creek Trail. The top three men and women will win a Peanut Farm gift card.

This event costs $30 if you buy your bib in advance – do that here . Find the course map here .A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Alaska Zoo, and there’s a critter-themed costume contest starting at 10:15 a.m. Prizes will be given for the best male, female and group costumes.

Plus, your bib gets you into the Alaska Zoo through the end of December, excluding Zoo Lights. Your bib will also have a coupon for a BOGO offer from Subway of Alaska. Organizers ask that you leave dogs at home, and strollers are discouraged because of snow on the course.

People are bundled up in big coats, some parents pulling their kids in sleds or carrying the smaller ones in backpacks for the Solstice Tree Tour. (Daniel Hernandez/Alaska Public Media)

3. Solstice Tree Tour

The Solstice Tree Tour is an annual tradition in the city, taking place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kincaid Park. Walk, snowshoe or ski the Mize Loop, while viewing festive holiday trees. This event is completely free, and hot chocolate and s’mores will also be available throughout the stroll. At the end of the loop, vote for your favorite tree.

There’s also a beer garden for those 21 and older with beverages from Ravens Ring Brewery. For $12, you can get a commemorative NSAA cup, which includes a free drink. The garden will also have life music, along with warming barrels. Skiing and biking to the event is encouraged – a secure corral will be available for your wheels.

Yeti Dogs and Beignet Today food trucks will have food available for purchase. Organizers say dogs aren’t allowed at this event.

4. Christmas Show on Ice

The Mac Center’s annual Christmas Show on Ice is on Saturday from 2 to 4:45 p.m. Instead of money, admission costs two cans of food per person. After the show, stick around for free public skating.

5. Polar Plunge

You’ll be freezin’ for a reason at Goose Lake Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Special Olympics Alaska’s Polar Plunge . Money raised at this annual event supports year-round training and competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

After the plunge, chill out at the frozen beach party. There, you can warm up while dancing to tunes, watch live entertainment and more. To participate, you need to raise $125. Read more about the event and register here .

Over 1,000 people took the plunge into Goose Lake on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Costumes included four T-rex dinosaurs, a pair of donuts and a single plunger dressed in a Marvin the Martian onesie. (Photo by Samantha Davenport, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage)

6. Rollin’ into the Holidays at Skateland

Dress in your holiday best on Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for Rollin’ into the Holidays at Skateland on Homer Drive. This event costs $15 per person, and includes skates. Laser tag, bumper cars and food are available for an additional cost.

7. Cirque Du Hanukkah

Watch Guiness World Record holders flip, twist and defy gravity at Cirque Du Hanukkah on Sunday at the Egan Center from 5 to 8 p.m. There are tons of other activities, including candle making and tie-dye waffles. An Israeli chef will be serving up falafel, shawarma, latkes, donuts and more. This event kicks off the first day of Hanukkah, which ends Dec. 22.

8. Dark Daze Music Festival

The all-ages Dark Daze Music Festival features dozens of Alaska bands, a local market and more. The lineup includes 2Essentialz, Brother Buffalo and Sundog. Find a full lineup here . The festival runs Thursday through Sunday, between two downtown venues. Single and multi-day passes are available and depend on the day. Find tickets here . Festival admission is free with any downtown Anchorage hotel booking.

9. Holiday market roundup

The Sip + Shop Series at Double Shovel Cider Co. continues through Dec. 21 with local vendors offering handmade goods, gifts, treats and more. It’s a great opportunity to shop locally. Plus, you can sip a cider while you shop!

at Double Shovel Cider Co. continues through Dec. 21 with local vendors offering handmade goods, gifts, treats and more. It’s a great opportunity to shop locally. Plus, you can sip a cider while you shop! Green Connection is holding its last market of the year on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. From lush plants to handmade goods, this market is a great chance to finish up your last-minute holiday shopping.

is holding its last market of the year on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. From lush plants to handmade goods, this market is a great chance to finish up your last-minute holiday shopping. Stop by the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to shop 60 artists and vendors. Be sure to catch the Yugtun Choir performance at 1 p.m.

on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to shop 60 artists and vendors. Be sure to catch the Yugtun Choir performance at 1 p.m. Trickster Company at 11900 Industry Way has an Open House and Pop-Up Shop event on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Founders and artists Rico and Crystal Worl will showcase new art, along with past popular products.

event on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Founders and artists and will showcase new art, along with past popular products. The Nave’s annual Holiday Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is a chance to shop unique handmade goods, snack on sweet treats and support Indigenous small businesses. This event is free.

on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is a chance to shop unique handmade goods, snack on sweet treats and support Indigenous small businesses. This event is free. There’s a Holiday Bazaar at The Shops at the Castle on O’Malley on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Over a dozen vendors will have goods for sale, along with baked goods and beverages.

at The Shops at the Castle on O’Malley on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Over a dozen vendors will have goods for sale, along with baked goods and beverages. The Holiday Market at Wendler Middle School features over 35 local vendors selling a variety of handmade and baked goods. That's on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Alaskan Crafted Holiday Markets at the Midtown Mall continue through Dec. 24 with a variety of handmade goods. Vendors will be selling everything from cozy knitwear and clothing to seasonal sweets and baked goods. You can get a free photo with Santa at the market Wednesdays through Sundays.

at the Midtown Mall continue through Dec. 24 with a variety of handmade goods. Vendors will be selling everything from cozy knitwear and clothing to seasonal sweets and baked goods. You can get a free photo with Santa at the market Wednesdays through Sundays. The Indigenous Craft Bazaar at Cook Inlet Tribal Council is on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a celebration of culture and creativity, featuring handcrafted art, jewelry, prints and more.

10. Santa Skis Free

OK, this is a little past the weekend but we had to include it: The Alyeska Resort tradition is back . Bring a gift and dress up as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, an elf or even the Grinch on Wednesday, Dec. 17, to ski for free!

To get your ticket, show up at the Daylodge MLC desk or the Mountain Concierge inside the hotel with your gift, and in costume. Red ski gear doesn’t equal Santa attire. Costumes must include three festive pieces of flair. For example, if you’re Santa, think of a hat, bells and a long white beard.

At noon, located off Chair 3, participate in the first-ever “Santa Rope Drop” and group ski, followed by a group photo at the base.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.