The Anchorage Weekender: The ‘Rice Pounding Festival,’ a reindeer meet-and-greet and 6 more local events

All dressed up with snow-where to go?

From annual holiday shows to a pajama dance party for the littles, The Anchorage Weekender collected eight fun events to check out this weekend. Plus, with Christmas coming up fast, we’ve curated a list of local markets.

1. Rice Pounding Festival

The Rice Pounding Festival is a family-friendly event featuring rice pounding and Taiko performances. You can try pounding rice, munch on mochi treats and shop at the flea market. Along with a rice pounding demonstration, there’s a Tomodachi Daiko performance, along with other cultural presentations.

The festival is on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at Northwood Elementary.

2. Santa’s Workshop

Meet Santa and enjoy hands-on activities at Santa’s Workshop on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at O’Malley’s on the Green. Each child will get to take home a photo with Santa. There’s also a sugar cookie decorating booth, ornament decorating and a hot cocoa bar. Plus, there’s a reindeer meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Help spread holiday joy by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

Tickets for this event cost just over $33 for kids 13 and under. Adults are free. Get tickets here .

3. Holiday market roundup

Here’s a list of markets in the city this weekend:

The University of Alaska Anchorage’s Clay Body Club is hosting their annual Winter Pottery Sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on campus at the Gordon Hartlieb building. It’s a great time to stock up on Christmas presents, or to treat yourself to handmade ceramics.

The Holiday Bazaar at the Alaska Native Heritage Center is a three-day shopping event showcasing Alaska Native arts. Over 60 artists will be selling carvings, jewelry, artwork, accessories and other handmade goods. Santa will be there on Saturday, along with face painting, cultural performances and more. This event kicks off Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at the Alaska Native Heritage Center is a three-day shopping event showcasing Alaska Native arts. Over 60 artists will be selling carvings, jewelry, artwork, accessories and other handmade goods. Santa will be there on Saturday, along with face painting, cultural performances and more. This event kicks off Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. AK Christkindlmarkt has student vendors, local artists and businesses, reindeer photos, live music and more. This event showcases the cultural significance of a traditional German holiday market. Entry and parking are free. It’s at Rilke Schule German Immersion School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m.

has student vendors, local artists and businesses, reindeer photos, live music and more. This event showcases the cultural significance of a traditional German holiday market. Entry and parking are free. It’s at Rilke Schule German Immersion School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. The annual Christmas Bazaar at the Community Covenant Church in Eagle River on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. features handmade items, baked goods and more.

at the Community Covenant Church in Eagle River on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. features handmade items, baked goods and more. The Makers Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atwood Center features over 50 makers from around the state, along with food trucks.

on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atwood Center features over 50 makers from around the state, along with food trucks. UAA’s Craft Fair celebrates the talent of Alaska makers by showcasing one-of-a-kind, handmade items. Shop from community members on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Union.

celebrates the talent of Alaska makers by showcasing one-of-a-kind, handmade items. Shop from community members on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Union. Shop from over a dozen makers at the Alaska Zoo’s annual Artisan Bazaar on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. This event is outside the zoo entrance, so it’s free for all to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the gate if you decide to visit the animals.

4. Anchorage International Film Festival:

The 25th annual Anchorage International Film Festival kicks off Friday, and runs through Dec. 14. It’s the largest film festival in the state. Along with film screenings, the festival offers Q&A sessions, panel discussions and more.

Films this weekend include “In the Wake of Justice Delayed,” which shares the stories of two Indigenous families who’ve lost their loved ones to murder, and their search to find justice. And “Remaining Native,” a coming-of-age story told through the perspective of a young runner whose memory of his great-grandfather’s escape from an Indian boarding school connects his past, present and future.

Find the full film festival program, along with times and locations, here . Films are also being shown at Bear Tooth Theatrepub – find more information and purchase tickets here .

DJ Spencer Lee The Pajama Jam is full of music, dancing, and holiday cheer. This family friendly event is recommended for kids 10 and younger.

5. Jams for Fams:

Head to Bear Tooth Theatrepub on Sunday for the annual Jams for Fams Pajama Jam from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come dressed in your favorite PJs to this all-ages family dance party. After breaking it down on the dance floor, enjoy swag bags, door prizes and more. This event is recommended for kids 10 and younger. General admission is $20, get tickets here .

6. First Friday:

Start your December off by checking out what First Friday has to offer. From small pop-ups to the free museum entry, here are a few highlights:

While you’re downtown soaking up all the art and community First Friday has to offer, stop by the new Anchorage Mushing District arch (by the Balto statue on 4th Avenue and D Street) to watch the city’s newest landmark get lit for the first time .

. The Anchorage Museum will be free from 6 to 9 p.m., so you can enjoy all of what the museum has to offer. Explore the galleries and exhibits. Tour the solar system and learn about things like the aurora borealis in the Thomas Planetarium with Rapid Space Shorts. Show times are every half hour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. If you’re in the mood to create, The ArtLab provides a free space to explore your own artistry from 6 to 8 p.m.

Explore an outdoor holiday market complete with firepits, warm drinks and local makers. Head to the Skhoop HQ (1413 G St.) for their Hygge Market from 5 to 8 p.m. and check out these vendors: Meg Smith Art + Design, Fishe, Adrift Prints, Tidewater Fleece, Kicksled Alaska, Stay Spicy Co, Saltcat Creative, Alpenglow Aura Handmade Jewelry and Wildcraft Neighbors, Elles Pottery and Wood & Clay Works.

Join artist Liza Dizon at Akela Space from 6 to 9 p.m. for “Reflections,” an experience of light, mirrors and sound that is a culmination of art and personal exploration. It invites you to experience your own self-discovery and connections to the greater world while you pause and reflect on your own identity.

7. Ugly Sweater Holiday Show

Don your favorite ugly holiday sweater and groove to jazzy takes on your favorite holiday classics with rising trumpet star Alphonso Horne & the Congregation . Local guest artists Dawn McClain, Taylor Vidic, Ives “Icey Ives” Viray and Ashley Young will be there to help provide plenty of holiday cheer. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Discovery Theater. Tickets start at $53.

8. Bikes and Brews Ride

Throw on your most festive clothing (or your favorite skintight lycra if you must) and take a holiday bike ride from the Trek bike store to the 49th State Brewing holiday market on Saturday. Check in at the Trek store at 11:45 a.m. and pick up your free coupon to get a well-earned brewski at 49th State. Fat tire bikes and locks are highly recommended.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.