The Anchorage Weekender: Free Thanksgiving meals, a tree lighting and 6 more local events.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and Anchorage is stuffed with events.

The Anchorage Weekender gathered eight things to do around the city this weekend — from outdoor community events to an indoor reggae dance party. Plus, we rounded up where to get a free holiday meal.

1. Free Thanksgiving meals

Bean’s Cafe will be serving a Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday starting at noon.

Also at noon but in East Anchorage, everyone is welcome at Mama Carol’s Seafood for a home-cooked meal. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Blessing is completely free. Sign up here if you’re looking to volunteer.

There’s also a free Thanksgiving Dinner at the Eagle River Lions Club on Thursday at noon. Organizers say to come hungry!

In Wasilla, you can get a free meal between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center.

Here's a full list of free meals.

Skinny Raven Sports People running in downtown Anchorage for the Turkey Trot on Nov. 28, 2024. This annual event features a 5K or 2-mile course, and is a tradition for many families before their dinner feasts. Some roads in the area will be closed on Thursday for the race.

2. Turkey Trot

Anchorage’s Turkey Trot is an annual tradition for many families before their dinner feasts. Participants can choose between a 5K or 2-mile course. The trot starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and G Street, near the ConocoPhillips building. The race will end inside the Dena’ina Center. Age-class winners get a fresh pie.

You can register for this event here . It costs $25 for those under 15 years old, and $37 for others.

3. The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is returning to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts this weekend with multiple shows. Local dancers will accompany the Eugene Ballet, coordinated by Alaska Dance Theatre, and live music from Anchorage Symphony Orchestra. This show is open to all ages.

There are shows Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets for this event start at $57. Get them here .

Anchorage Downtown Partnership Mayor Suzanne LaFrace joined Santa and his elves last year at the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event in Town Square on Nov. 30, 2024.

4. Holiday Tree Lighting

Bring the entire family to Town Square Park for the Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Sip free hot chocolate while enjoying live performances and, of course, the tree lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. with Mayor Suzanne LaFrance. Plus, Santa will be there with his reindeer!

5. Christmas fairs and bazaars

You should get started on holiday shopping now if you want to avoid the rush, and there are plenty of opportunities to support local businesses this weekend.

There’s a Holiday Bazaar at Hotel Captain Cook on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be over 60 Made-In-Alaska vendors at this event, along with live entertainment and food.

Every item for sale at the Handmade Market at Seams Like Home was created by staff. It’s on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 50 shoppers will receive a free gift from the store. You’ll also be entered to win a prize if you spend more than $100.

Plus, it’s Small Business Saturday this weekend! Read more about the annual event and find a full list of craft fairs here.

James Oh / Alaska Public Media The Hotel Captain Cook photographed on Nov. 24, 2025. The hotel is hosting their annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and has other holiday events throughout December.

6. Zoo Lights

Each holiday season, the Alaska Zoo transforms into a light festival. Zoo Lights kicks off for the winter on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. It costs $25 for those 3 and older, but discounts are available for zoo members. Kids 2 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online , or at the door.

This event runs through early March. Find all dates and times here .

7. Barbara Lavallee Calendar Signing

Barbara Lavallee, an Alaska watercolor artist, will be at Cabin Fever Fabric, Fiber and Gifts downtown on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. You can purchase her calendar and get an autograph on site.

8. Reggae dance party

Warm up at Williwaw Social with a Wintery Hot Reggae Dance Party on Saturday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. H3 will be playing the jams, so bring your partner or friends for food, drinks and dancing downtown. This event is open to those 21 and older. A $5 cover starts at 8 p.m.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.