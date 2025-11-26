This weekend is the ‘Super Bowl’ for small businesses in Alaska

The nation’s busiest holiday shopping weekend kicks off Friday, and the Alaska Small Business Development Center is encouraging residents to spend locally. A record 186.9 million people are expected to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation .

Small Business Saturday is an annual event held the Saturday after Thanksgiving that promotes spending at small, locally owned businesses. It was founded by American Express in 2010, and became cosponsored by the Small Business Administration in 2011.

Harley Hedlund is the director of marketing and communications for the Alaska Small Business Development Center in Anchorage. She said it’s a busy day for many businesses – and shoppers, around the country.

“Small Business Saturday is our Super Bowl,” she said. “It is our favorite time of year. Small Business Saturday is just the perfect way to kick start the season.”

When you spend $100 at a local business, $63 stays in the local economy compared to $22 at national chain stores. That drops to $0 if you buy something online.

Almost all of the businesses in the state are classified as small , and they employ almost 140,000 Alaskans, according to the center.

James Oh / AKPM The Broken Blender, photographed on Nov. 24, 2025, has weekly karaoke events, trivia nights, and an open mic night. The restaurant and bar is one of over 70,000 small businesses in the state.

The upcoming holiday season is crucial to 79% of businesses nationwide, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as business owners grapple with tariffs and overall economic uncertainty.

Spending locally has a positive ripple effect, Hedlund said, as those businesses often have roots in the communities they’re in. “It's keeping food on the table for people. It's keeping their kids doing sports. It's allowing them to also give back in meaningful ways,” she said.

She also noted that community businesses support local charities at four times the rate of national chains.

Where to support local this weekend:

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership has put together a map of businesses downtown holding events for Small Business Saturday. Find it here .

. The BuyAlaska Directory is an easy way to see local businesses in your area. (Businesses can register here .)

is an easy way to see local businesses in your area. (Businesses can register .) Looking to support an Indigenous artist? Check out the Alaska Native Arts Directory.

James Oh / Alaska Public Media The Hotel Captain Cook photographed on Nov. 24, 2025. The hotel is hosting their annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and has other holiday events throughout December.

Here’s this weekend’s craft fairs:

There’s a Holiday Bazaar at The Hotel Captain Cook on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be over 60 Made-In-Alaska vendors at this event, along with live entertainment and food.

at The Hotel Captain Cook on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be over 60 Made-In-Alaska vendors at this event, along with live entertainment and food. Double Shovel Cider Co.’s Sip + Shop series on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. is an indoor holiday market. You can shop handmade goods and gifts while sipping your favorite cider. This market runs each weekend through Dec. 21.

series on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. is an indoor holiday market. You can shop handmade goods and gifts while sipping your favorite cider. This market runs each weekend through Dec. 21. From pottery and printed designs, to textile art and jewelry, Crafted in Alaska has a curated selection of handmade treasures. It’s at the Anchorage Museum on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Find a list of vendors here.

has a curated selection of handmade treasures. It’s at the Anchorage Museum on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Find a list of vendors here. The Small Business Saturday Market at Green Connection on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. is a chance to shop for unique goods from local artisans. There will be home decor, winter accessories, art, plants and more.

at Green Connection on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. is a chance to shop for unique goods from local artisans. There will be home decor, winter accessories, art, plants and more. The Holiday Bazaar at the Alaska Native Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will have several Alaska Native craftspeople selling goods, along with a few non-native artists. The indoor event also has a silent auction. Event organizers recommend bringing cash or check.