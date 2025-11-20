The Anchorage Weekender: Kimchi Day, trivia and 5 more local events

Before the turkey goes in the oven, there’s no shortage of ways to fill your weekend.

From a kimchi demo to craft fairs, this Anchorage Weekender features seven local happenings to keep your spirits high ahead of the holidays.

1. Employment Resource Fair

If you’re looking for a job or a new career, head to the Employment Resource Fair at the Mountain View Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can connect with local recruiters and speak with a Municipality of Anchorage employment specialist to get tips on applying for city jobs, qualifications and the hiring process.

2. Trivia Night at Whale’s Tail

If you’re eating out this Friday, why not add trivia into the mix?

Enjoy food and drink specials while testing your impressive knack for pointless facts at Whale’s Tale in the Captain Cook Hotel. Bring a team or find one when you get there. Trivia goes from 7 to 9 p.m. (Arrive early for a good spot.)

3. 2025 Kimchi Day Festival

Join Korean Culture Center Alaska for a celebration of Kimchi Day . Learn about the flavors and history of the gut-healthy superfood with kimchi making demonstrations, Korean food tastings, performances, family-friendly activities and more.

The free event will be at Wendler Middle School on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Register here .

4. RUT, TurboHell and The Ouija Beegees at Burnie’s Bungalow

Stay warm rocking out with some of Anchorage’s best bands on Saturday. Catch RUT, TurboHell and the Ouija Beegees in the Paradise Club (upstairs at Bernie’s Bungalow downtown).

There’s a $10 cover with food and drink options, but you’ll need to be 21 or older.

5. Free Craft Saturdays at The Workshop

Kids of all ages are welcome to make a free craft each Saturday at The Workshop at 1120 Huffman Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Saturday, participants will be crafting a thankful wreath.

No registration is required, feel free to just drop in.

6. Live jazz at Writer’s Block

Get your caffeine fix, eat some brunch or find a new book with the cozy backdrop of live jazz on Sunday. Local jazz combo Constant Structure will be performing at Writer’s Block from 12 to 2 p.m.

7. Holiday shopping

Support local artists at the first Made in Alaska Holiday Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Alaska Pacific University’s Atwood Center and Carr-Gottstein Hall. Find items including jewelry, carvings, pottery, clothing and small-batch food products. And you’ll know you’re getting the real deal because everything will be certified by the official Made in Alaska program.



There's a Holiday Bazaar not far away at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual bazaar has food and tons of shopping – you'll be able to check off everyone on your shopping list! Admission and parking are free.



The Tudor Craft Fair is also on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tudor Elementary School. From jewelry to toys and tasty treats, you can find lots of handmade goods at this annual event.



is also on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tudor Elementary School. From jewelry to toys and tasty treats, you can find lots of handmade goods at this annual event. On Sunday, there’s a Celtic Holiday Market at Odd Man Rush Brewing in Eagle River from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop goods from Celtic vendors while enjoying live music.

