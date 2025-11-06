The Anchorage Weekender: Early holiday shopping, 'Beers by the Bay' and 7 more local events

Sure, it’s getting dark and cold in Anchorage. But it’s not time to hibernate.

The city is still rich in trails to explore, of course — but for this edition of The Anchorage Weekender, we’re headed indoors. Here are nine great ways to warm up inside this weekend.

1. Changepoint Christmas Bazaar

The holiday season will be here before you know it, so get your shopping started at the Changepoint Christmas Bazaar . There are items for everyone on your shopping list – from stocking stuffers, art kits, jewelry and other festive fun. You can also participate in a community art project, called the Progressive Canvas Project.

It’s at 6689 Changepoint Dr. on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 5 p.m.

2. Makers Market

Have some more shopping in you? On Saturday, head to the Makers Market at the Atwood Center at Alaska Pacific University. The market is hosted by Little Fish Workshop and will feature more than 50 artisans and makers from all over Alaska, plus food trucks.

The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. First Friday

Get into the Anchorage Museum for free on First Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening is packed with activities in the art lab and planetarium, a talk with historian David Reamer and more. Find a map with all the First Friday destinations here .

Veterans get into the Museum for free on Sunday.

Chris Arend Photography The Thomas Planetarium at the Anchorage Museum is open during the monthly "First Friday" events. Several activities are available throughout the facility this Friday, including ones that celebrate the history of the municipality.

4. November book sale

The Friends of the Library is hosting its book sale at the Loussac Library this weekend. The nonprofit typically holds two book sales a year, one in November and the other in May. This fall’s event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday for members of Friends of the Library. On Saturday, it's open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and, on Sunday, all items are half price from 1 to 4 p.m.

5. Community Baby Shower

But wait there’s more at the Loussac Library this weekend. Are you expecting or adding to your family? Head to the Community Baby Shower at the library on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for activities, games and information. Meet other parents, connect with resources and more. Refreshments will be provided.

Each family will receive a gift bag with items for your child’s first year of life. A limited number of bags are available, so register for the free event here .

6. Toy Swap Weekend

Bring a gently used toy, game or children's book and swap it for something new-to-you at the Toy Swap Weekend . Bring as many items as you’d like to exchange. (Organizers also ask: Please, don’t bring broken or recalled toys.)

This event is at The Workshop at 1120 Huffman Rd. on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., or Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Jason Quigley Portland Cello Project is preforming in Anchorage on Saturday at the Atwood Concert Hall.

7. Portland Cello Project

Portland Cello Project is back in Anchorage at the Atwood Concert Hall with a show paying homage to Radiohead on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You’ll hear brass, percussion and guest vocalists performing the “OK Computer” album along with other Radiohead songs. Tickets start at $46. Get them here .

8. Best of Alaska Showcase

Browse the best food to eat, places to shop and things to do on Saturday at the Best of Alaska Showcase at the Dena’ina Center from noon to 5 p.m. It’s open to all and admission is free, but there’s sample tickets available for purchase if you’re looking to try food or drinks. There will be live music, face paint, a bounce house and art workshops.

9. Beers by the Bay

Want a little roadtrip? Sample beer, wine, cider, mead and kombucha from local brewers at Beers by the Bay at the Alaska Sea Life Center in Seward on Saturday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Find a list of brewers here . An appetizer buffet will be available. Play fundraising games throughout the evening while strolling the facility.