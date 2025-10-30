The Anchorage Weekender: A Monster Mash, a trail celebration and 6 more local events

Halloween is on Friday, but there’s more to do than just howl at the moon.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up eight ways to have a wickedly good time this weekend.

1. Monster Mash Dance Party

It might not exactly be a graveyard smash, but the Monster Mash Dance Party at the Midtown Mall could catch on with a flash. It's a free Halloween party on Friday for the whole family featuring a photo scavenger hunt with prizes and a free treat bag for kids under 16. DJ Jen Rose will be pumping out the jams while the kids can play games and dance themselves to exhaustion.

There will be free hot chocolate from SteamDot, free custard cups from BurgerFi, a temporary tattoo parlor for kids, selfie stations with Halloween backdrops and vendors with toys and Halloween items. The scavenger hunt starts at 3 p.m. and the dance party starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

2. Trick or Treat at Fish Creek

If house-to-house trick-or-treating isn’t for your little one(s), you can take them along Fish Creek Trail from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday . Play games and get treats at stations starting at Barbara Street Park, through Woodland Park and along the trail to Kiwanis Fish Creek Park. See the route map here .

3. Koot’s Monster Prom

Join your fellow ghouls, ghosts and goblins for Koot’s Monster Prom on Friday. Celebrate Halloween with a haunted house entryway, face painters, a photo booth and $500 in costume prizes. Watch Body Piercing Unlimited’s suspension act and live bands, The Stack, ATF and Saucy Yoda. Dance the night away with DJ Blaque, DJ Juba and DJ Lele. The party starts at 9 p.m. and costs $15, and is open to those 21 and up.

4. UAA STEM Day

On Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. , you can explore what the fields of science, technology, engineering and math have to offer at the UAA ConocoPhillips Science Building. Attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations and explore more than 20 interactive booths.

UAA faculty and students will lead demonstrations and lab tours throughout the day. Shows will be free at the UAA Planetarium and Visualization Theater. Visitors can complete an activity passport for a chance to win prizes. The event is free and open to the public.

5. Baxter Bog Park: A celebration of trails and volunteers

Meet at Baxter Bog Park in East Anchorage on Saturday at 2 p.m. to learn about the park’s history and celebrate trails, volunteers and community . Participants will walk the mile-and-a-half loop trail to see new improvements and interpretive signage that tell the story of those who created the park, along with people who continue to protect it today.

The first 20 people who need them will get free ice grippers from the Anchorage Health Department.

6. A Very (Sensory) Friendly Halloween

Enjoy an all-ages, sensory, allergy and mobility-friendly Halloween experience on Saturday at The Workshop off Huffman Road. There will be inclusive activities for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged and caregivers are free. Tickets are $5 with scheduled times from 4 to 5 p.m., 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

7. Addam’s Family Musical

Their house is a museum, and you can see The Addams Family Musical at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts downtown. This heartfelt tale explores what happens when Wednesdays falls for someone too “normal.” The show is recommended to those 13 and older.

See the show Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m through Nov. 9. There’s a matinee show Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here .

8. MANA November Free Store

Exchange items and meet community members on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the November Free Store at 2522 Arctic Blvd. Everything is free – bring what you can, take whatever you need.

This is a welcoming and judgment-free space to redistribute resources locally. You don’t need to give in order to take items.

If you’re able, consider brining:

Clothes and shoes

Books

Household items

Reusable Bags

