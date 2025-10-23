The Anchorage Weekender: ‘Trick or Treat Street’, a mineral meetup and 6 more local events

We checked the horror-scope for this weekend and the events are eerie-sistable.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up eight ways to have a hauntingly good weekend.

1. Halloween at the Museum

Put on your costumes and head downtown for Halloween at the Museum on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. There’s a full agenda, with trick-or-treating for non-food souvenirs, story time in the planetarium, along with cookies and “witches brew” punch in the atrium. Participants will get a treat bag when they leave.

It’s free for museum members and littles under 6. For non-members, it’s $25 for adults and $12 for children under 12 years old. Alaska residents, military, students and seniors get in for $18.

2. Trick or Treat & Fall Feed

Join Alaska Pacific University for their annual Trick or Treat & Fall Feed on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The night will be full of family-friendly activities, like trick-or-treating, a haunted house, games and various Halloween activities. It’s free and open to all ages. Food and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

3. Frightening 4K

Sign up for the Frightening 4K starting at the Hotel Captain Cook on Saturday at 11 a.m. Wear your best costume to compete in the costume contest. There will be trick-or-treat stations at each kilometer.

After the run, chase the fun at the event below.

4. Trick or Treat Street

Downtown is being transformed into a festive Halloween destination for all-ages on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Dress up for Trick or Treat Street and enjoy a full lineup of activities, like a haunted trolley, photo booth, trunk-or-treating with vintage cars and more. (You can also meet Molly of Denali there!)

It’s free and open to the entire community. You can get free validated parking when you bring three food donations.

5. Bazaars

Shop for unique, handmade items from a variety of local artists and crafters at the Begich Bazaar . It’s at Begich Middle School on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Green Connection is hosting its annual Halloween Bazaar and Food Drive from noon to 5 p.m. Trick-or-treat while shopping local makers and bakers. There’ll be a scavenger hunt, a costume contest and spooky photo opportunities. Admission is free with a donation of a non-parishable food item for the Food Bank of Alaska.

6. Rock and Mineral Show

The Rock and Mineral Show will have many vendors selling rocks, minerals and fossils in addition to home decor, jewelry and more. There will be thousands of items for sale. It’s at the Midtown Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

7. Fright Night Manor

Fright Night Manor Haunted House is back at the Midtown Mall with screaming ghosts, meandering zombies and new attractions. It costs $20 at the door and includes 3D glasses. This event at the Midtown Mall opens at 6 p.m., and closes Thursday and Sunday at 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

8. Samhain 2025

Join the Celtic Community of Alaska for the traditional harvest celebration of Samhain on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Anchorage Senior Center will host music, dancing and family-friendly activities. The theme is “Journey to Discovery” and costumes are highly encouraged. Food and drinks will be available at Arctic Rose Restaurant.

Tickets are $12.51 for kids 12 and under and advance tickets for adults are $28.52. Adult tickets at the door are $39.19.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.