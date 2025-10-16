The Anchorage Weekender: AFN, haunted trails and 7 more local events

It might be getting darker and colder, but there's still a lot going on in Anchorage, from fall festivals and the Alaska Federation of Natives convention to haunted trails and hip-hop.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up nine things to do to celebrate the season.

1. Fall Festival and markets

Polaris PTA’s Fall Festival is on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6200 Ashwood St. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. The evening includes spooky attractions, crafts, games, photo booths, a raffle and more. Tickets cost $7 each, or $25 for a family of up to seven. Get tickets here .

There’s also a few markets this weekend.

Double Shovel Cider Co. is hosting its final Outdoor Market on Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. Be sure to bundle up, because the forecast is calling for a chance of snow. Sip cider (warm or cold) while you shop local vendors.

The weekly Alaskan Crafted Fall Markets at Midtown Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. brings many different vendors together. From handmade goods and fall flavors, local makers will have something for everyone.

2. Fossil Day

Celebrate Fossil Day at the Alaska Botanical Garden on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. with fossil-related events and activities in the BOOtanical garden. Halloween costumes are encouraged. It costs $8 per person, but it’s free for kids under 6 and members.

3. 'The 39 Steps'

What do you get when you combine the suspense of Hitchcock with the humor of Monty Python? You get the award-winning, fast-paced mystery “ The 39 Steps .” Four busy actors play 150 characters with the show promising everything from an onstage plane crash to romance while keeping the laughs coming.

Catch the final performances from Midnight Sun Theatre Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the UAA Fine Arts Building. General admission tickets are $35. Students, seniors and first responders can get in for $20.

4. Trunk or Treat

Looking to get a head-start on your Halloween candy haul? Head to Tudor Elementary for trunk or treating, a haunted playground, cake walk and concessions sale. While you’re there, swing into the library and shop at the book fair. The event is outdoors, so dress for the weather! Costumes are encouraged. It costs $7 in advance, or $10 at the door. Get your tickets here. (Adult chaperones don’t need a ticket.)

There’s also a free Trunk or Treat event at First Congregational Church of Anchorage at 2610 E. Northern Lights Blvd on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Wear your costumes and grab some treats. There will also be robots for kids to drive, thanks to the “Mears Gears” competitive robotics team.

How about an indoor option? Critterween is a family-friendly celebration at The Workshop at 1120 Huffman Rd. on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages. Collect candy and meet adoptable critters – like guinea pigs, reptiles and more.

Participants from the Alaska Federation of Natives sing in prayer on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

5. Alaska Federation of Natives convention

Thousands of people from around the state are gathering at the Dena’ina Center downtown this week for the annual AFN convention, which runs through Saturday. Throughout the convention, delegates discuss opportunities and challenges, listen to keynote speakers and political leaders, and share stories of resilience and hope for the future. Find the full convention guide here .

You also don’t want to miss the Alaska Native Customary Art Fair on the first floor. Artists from around the state sell and showcase jewelry, regalia and more. It’s a highly sought-out event that sold out artist tables this year.

6. Haunted and Enchanted Trails

Brave enough to venture through a haunted trail this weekend? Maybe you’d prefer something less scary and more magical? Why not both?

Anchorage Parks and Recreation is hosting two days of Halloween celebrations at Goose Lake Park. On Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., take a spooky stroll through a haunted trail as creatures of the night stalk the woods. If frights aren’t your fancy, you can explore an enchanted trail on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., as you mix and mingle with friendly fantasy creatures.

There will be live music, a food truck and warming barrels both nights. Parking is at UAA with a provided shuttle. Tickets for Friday cost $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door for ages 9 and up. Tickets for Saturday cost $10 per person in advance and $15. Kids 2 and under are free.

7. Los Anchorage Vol. 2 Hip-Hop Showcase

Hear what Anchorage’s hip-hop scene has to offer in this showcase of local talent .

The lineup features All Da Time Entertainment, Flow Lounge, Goodloe, LoveSongDesmond, Twiin, and JDWP. Catch it in the Ice Bar at Koot’s on Saturday. Earlybird tickets are $15 and in limited supply. General admission tickets are $20.

8. Jams for Fams

Jams For Fams is celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Sunday at Bear Tooth Theatrepub with a Halloween event. This all-ages dance party has swag bags, door prizes and free professional photos.

Embrace the spooky season, come in costume!

DJ Spencer Lee will mix everything from current hits to throwback party classics to keep the grooves going. There will also be interactive songs, like the Macarena, freeze dancing and more.

There are two sessions on Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the theatre or online. Non-walking babies get in for free.

This event is recommended for kids 10 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media A booth inside Crimson Restaurant on July 10, 2025. Located inside the newly opened Wild Birch Hotel in Anchorage. Crimson is one of the restaurants participating in the fundraiser.

9. Anchorage Restaurant Week

If you’re looking for an excuse to eat out, we’ve got you covered.

Anchorage Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday and runs through Oct. 29. Dining out at local restaurants = fighting hunger across the state. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Food Bank of Alaska. Dozens of restaurants are signed up – find the list here.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.