The Anchorage Weekender: A zombie run, an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration and 9 more local events

Oh my gourd, Halloween is right around the corner! Anchorage is creeping it real this October with tons of haunted happenings.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up 11 ways to have a terror-ific weekend.

1. Local Author Showcase

In celebration of Alaska Book Week, the Alaska Center for the Book and Anchorage Public Library are hosting an Author Showcase with 20 local authors. The free event is on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Loussac Library in the event center.

The authors write about a range of topics and genres for adult readers. Many will have their books available for purchase. A list of authors can be found here.

2. Museum After Dark

This adults-only event at the Anchorage Museum is packed with activities. On Thursday between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., Museum After Dark will have performances by I Like Robots and dreamcat, along with karaoke, live screen printing, planetarium programs and much more. You have to be 21 or older. Tickets cost $30, but a discount is available for museum members. Get them here .

Looking for a laid-back family activity? There’s Sensory-Friendly & Access Morning on Sunday between 9 and 10 a.m. It’s open to both families and adults, especially those experiencing developmental or physical disabilities and those on the autism spectrum. It costs $5 per family or group, with a discount available for museum members. Registering in advance is encouraged. You can do it here .

3. Zombie Half Marathon

Dress in your best zombie costume and hit the trails for the Zombie Half Marathon on Saturday starting at Goose Lake . Participants will run along the Chester Creek Trail before switching to the Coastal Trail and ending at the Kincaid Chalet. You can view the course map here .

Those walking the half marathon start at 8 a.m., with those running to follow at 9 a.m. Registration for the event costs $55, you can do that here . There is no shuttle between the start and finish.

4. Booklovers Burlesque

It’s national Banned Books Week , a yearly celebration that highlights the importance of free and open access to information. To celebrate, the Pushki Sisters partnered with Portland, Ore.-based Booklover’s Burlesque to bring a show to Anchorage. Booklover’s Burlesque, Alaska Edition starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wilda Marston Theatre in the Loussac Library. The show features live readings from banned and challenged books, paired with burlesque and drag performances.

It’s open to those 18 and older. Tickets cost about $30 and can be purchased here .

5. Generations in Harmony

The Anchorage Midnight Sons Chorus will join high school performers at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. for an evening of toe-tapping acapella performances. Generations in Harmony is a family-friendly event featuring music from the 1960s to present. There will also be a special performance of Men Can Sing with students from the Anchorage School District. Here’s a video of a workshop with students from last November.

Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children ages 6 and under are free. The show will have ASL interpreters.

6. Fall Fundraiser for Boyer’s Orchard

Warm up next to a bonfire while drinking warm cider on Saturday at Boyer’s Orchard from 3 to 6 p.m. at their fall fundraiser. The orchard is working to raise $1,500 for a new irrigation system. At the event, food, drinks and face painting will be available for purchase. Feel free to dress up your family in their Halloween costumes!

7. Fine Art Fair

The Nave Fine Art Fair curated by Graham Dane features the work of over two dozen fine artists working in the state, including Tom Chung, Perry Eaton and David Pettibone. Connect with local painters, sculptors, artists and art organizations while eating treats from Boretide Pretzel Co. This free event on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is open to all ages.

After the event, consider taking a self-guided tour around Spenard.

8. Anchorage Wolverines home-opener

The Anchorage Wolverines are back on their home ice at Sullivan Arena for games Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Wilderness. Several ticket options are available: Premium for $20, reserved seating for $15 or general admission for $10. Military, youth and seniors get in for $7.50. Get tickets here .

9. Family-style dinner with Duke Russell

Local artist Duke Russell is bringing the community together through a hands-on art project at The Nave on Sunday from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Participants that attend Make a Sit Down Dinner will cook a family-style meal together, and sit together to make new connections. Special guests will bring music and other activities to enjoy as a group throughout the evening. The event is free, but register in advance here .

10. Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and Alaska Pacific University is celebrating with a community event at the Moseley Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The celebration is a chance to immerse yourself in cultural activities and storytelling, along with connecting with local Indigenous leaders and APU students. Everyone is welcome.

The Anchorage Museum is celebrating early with free admission on Saturday. You can learn more about the current exhibitions here .

11. Elders and Youth Conference

It’ll be a big week at the Dena’ina Center, beginning this Sunday with the kickoff of the annual Elders and Youth Conference . Registration opens at 1 p.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 3 p.m., featuring performances from a variety of dance groups.

Hosted by the First Alaskans Institute, the conference is open to anyone interested in learning from and participating in a gathering rooted in Native ways of knowing and being — centered on the voices and wisdom of Elders and youth.

Registration is required and you can do so here . The event is free for Elders and $55 for most other participants. The conference runs through Wednesday afternoon. Then, it’s time for the annual Alaska Federation of Natives Convention from Oct. 16 to 18.

Participants of Alaska Federation of Natives Convention on Friday, October 18, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

