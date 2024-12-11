Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska's foster care shortage | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:17 PM AKST

A safe, stable and supportive home is important for helping young people start life off on solid emotional ground, but sudden tragedies, accidents, illness and dysfunction can lead to children needing foster care. It can be hard to find nurturing adults to provide care, especially for kids who need intensive, therapeutic care. A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dan Bigley - CEO, Denali Family Services
  • Nathan Deeter - Licensing supervisor, AK Child & Family
  • Kim Swisher - Deputy Director, Alaska Office of Children's Services

RESOURCES:

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
