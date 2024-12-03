The 2024 Anchorage International Film Festival | Talk of Alaska
Alaska's darkest season is a great time of year to see new movies and documentaries with family and friends. The Anchorage International Film Festival gets underway on Friday, December 6, and features a packed schedule of documentaries, short films, comedy, animation and discussions with filmmakers. It will be a week filled with creative and thoughtful content from both Alaska filmmakers and international selections. We hear from filmmakers and the festival directors on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Pat McGee - Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival
- Adam Linkenhelt - Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival
- Princess Daazhraii Johnson - Indigenous writer and filmmaker, former Creative Producer for Molly of Denali
- Kelly Moneymaker - Indigenous Fairbanks-based musician, filmmaker, and creative media producer
RESOURCES:
- Anchorage International Film Festival schedule and website
- Drum Song and Other Native Alaskan Shorts - Native Voices panel event
- Film Festival trailer
- Trailer for Drum Song: The Rhythm of Life
- Trailer for Gath and K'iyh: Listen to Heal
- Alaska Filming Initiative
- Indigenous filmmakers share community stories of climate change | Alaska Insight
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).
Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.