The 2024 Anchorage International Film Festival | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM AKST
The 2024 poster for the Anchorage International Film Festival. The Artwork features the iconic white raven.
The 2024 poster for the Anchorage International Film Festival (Courtesy Anchorage International Film Festival)

Alaska's darkest season is a great time of year to see new movies and documentaries with family and friends. The Anchorage International Film Festival gets underway on Friday, December 6, and features a packed schedule of documentaries, short films, comedy, animation and discussions with filmmakers. It will be a week filled with creative and thoughtful content from both Alaska filmmakers and international selections. We hear from filmmakers and the festival directors on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Pat McGee - Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival
  • Adam Linkenhelt - Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival
  • Princess Daazhraii Johnson - Indigenous writer and filmmaker, former Creative Producer for Molly of Denali
  • Kelly Moneymaker - Indigenous Fairbanks-based musician, filmmaker, and creative media producer

RESOURCES:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
