Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What can Anchorage's beached whale teach us? | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM AKST
A fin whale washed ashore on Anchorage's mudflats over the weekend. By Nov. 18, it had started to freeze over. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
A fin whale washed ashore on Anchorage's mudflats over the weekend. By Nov. 18, it had started to freeze over. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Whales hold a deep and an outsized role in Alaska’s culture. The huge sea mammals are a centuries long mainstay of steady protein for Alaska Native communities and they invoke mystique and power for many Alaskans. A dead fin whale that washed up near Anchorage is bringing hundreds of spectators to the beach. What is the whale teaching biologists about the health of Alaska’s whale populations and by extension the health of oceans? We'll learn more on the next Talk of Alaska

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Natalie Rouse, M.S. - Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services
  • Dr. Mandy Keogh - Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator, NOAA Alaska Regional Office
  • Barbara Mahoney - Assistant Stranding Program Coordinator, NOAA Anchorage Field Office

RESOURCES:

An infographic detailing how to report marine mammal strandings and entanglements. If the animal is dead, take a photo of the entire animal with a person or object next to the animal to show scale then close-up photos. If the animal is alive, on land or in the water, stay at least 100 meters away, take photos of the entire animal, the injury, or entanglement. To report a dead, injured, or entangled marine mammal in Alaska, call (877) 925-7773 (24/7 hotline). Provide date, location (including latitude/longitude), number of animals, and species. Take pictures from different angles if you are able.
Infographic detailing how to best report a dead or stranded marine mammal. (Courtesy NOAA)

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 26, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend