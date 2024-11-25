What can Anchorage's beached whale teach us? | Talk of Alaska

Whales hold a deep and an outsized role in Alaska’s culture. The huge sea mammals are a centuries long mainstay of steady protein for Alaska Native communities and they invoke mystique and power for many Alaskans. A dead fin whale that washed up near Anchorage is bringing hundreds of spectators to the beach. What is the whale teaching biologists about the health of Alaska’s whale populations and by extension the health of oceans? We'll learn more on the next Talk of Alaska

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Natalie Rouse, M.S. - Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services

- Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services Dr. Mandy Keogh - Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator, NOAA Alaska Regional Office

- Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator, NOAA Alaska Regional Office Barbara Mahoney - Assistant Stranding Program Coordinator, NOAA Anchorage Field Office

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 26, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.