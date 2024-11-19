Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Making Alaska roadways safer | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:50 PM AKST
Street lights with cars going by.
Late night, long exposure street photography of an intersection, on Sept. 16, 2024. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Pedestrian safety should be a major consideration when transportation corridors are being built. But for decades, roads and highways were designed to create speedy and efficient movement of vehicles, not people on foot or on a bicycle. As understanding grows of the health, safety and community benefits from creating walk and bike routes, city planners and traffic engineers are getting better at designing for the safety of all users. Anchorage has had a lethal stretch of pedestrian deaths in recent months. We discuss what’s being done to lower these tragedies on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Alexa Dobson - Executive Director, Bike Anchorage
  • Anna Bosin - Traffic and Safety Engineer, Alaska Department of Transportation Central Region
  • Brad Coy - Traffic Engineer, Municipality of Anchorage

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
