Alaskans in the Fulbright Arctic Initiative | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:01 PM AKDT
A group of people smile with a sign in the middle of the group that says "Fulbright."
The Fulbright Arctic Initiative 2024-26 cohort. (Courtesy: Fulbright U.S. Student Program)

Who should help shape the future of clean energy, land and water use, community health and sustainable economic growth in the far north? Three Alaska women have been selected as Fulbright Arctic Initiative scholars, and although they have very different career paths, they share the common goal of a healthy, secure Arctic where the people who call this vast region home have a say in what that future looks like. We learn about their international research plans and what they hope will come out of it on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Penny Gage - Managing Director, Launch Alaska
  • Dr. Heather Sauyaq Jean Gordon - Owner/principal consultant, Sauyaq Solutions
  • Mariah Seater - Researcher and doctoral student studying public health, Tulane University

Related:

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
