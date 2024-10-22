Alaskans in the Fulbright Arctic Initiative | Talk of Alaska

Who should help shape the future of clean energy, land and water use, community health and sustainable economic growth in the far north? Three Alaska women have been selected as Fulbright Arctic Initiative scholars, and although they have very different career paths, they share the common goal of a healthy, secure Arctic where the people who call this vast region home have a say in what that future looks like. We learn about their international research plans and what they hope will come out of it on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Penny Gage - Managing Director, Launch Alaska

- Managing Director, Launch Alaska Dr. Heather Sauyaq Jean Gordon - Owner/principal consultant, Sauyaq Solutions

- Owner/principal consultant, Sauyaq Solutions Mariah Seater - Researcher and doctoral student studying public health, Tulane University

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.