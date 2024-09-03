The future of the Permanent Fund | Talk of Alaska

The Alaska Permanent Fund was established more than 40 years ago. Through the decades there have been multiple changes to how funds are allocated, and perennial legislative fights over the amount of the Permanent Fund dividend. Amid concerns over its long-term stability, Permanent Fund managers are proposing changes to the fund’s structure they say will protect it for the future. What are they advocating for and how do current and former lawmakers feel about the proposals?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Deven Mitchell - Executive Director and CEO, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation

- Executive Director and CEO, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Jennifer Johnston - Former Republican state representative and Anchorage assembly member

- Former Republican state representative and Anchorage assembly member Sen. Bill Wielechowski - Democratic state senator, Anchorage

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.