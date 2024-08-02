Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Optimism in the face of environmental threats | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published August 2, 2024 at 8:28 AM AKDT
Bill Streever smiles and looks into the distance while sailing a boat.
Biologist and author Bill Streever. Streever has spent several years traveling with his wife in their sailboat. (Photo courtesy Bill Streever)

When you look at the impact humans have on nature, it’s easy to be pessimistic. Major forces like climate change and human-caused extinction events paint a bleak picture of the future. But biologists and climate scientists say there’s still a lot that gives them hope. We discuss a book aimed at highlighting conservation success stories and encouraging optimism about the future, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Bill Streever - Biologist, author of A Sea Full of Turtles
  • Rick Thoman - Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy
  • Brian Brettschneider - Climate Researcher, National Weather Service
  • Dr. Cheryl Rosa - Deputy Director, US Arctic Research Commission, Attending Veterinarian and Director, UAF Animal Resource Center

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
