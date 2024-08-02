Optimism in the face of environmental threats | Talk of Alaska
When you look at the impact humans have on nature, it’s easy to be pessimistic. Major forces like climate change and human-caused extinction events paint a bleak picture of the future. But biologists and climate scientists say there’s still a lot that gives them hope. We discuss a book aimed at highlighting conservation success stories and encouraging optimism about the future, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Bill Streever - Biologist, author of A Sea Full of Turtles
- Rick Thoman - Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy
- Brian Brettschneider - Climate Researcher, National Weather Service
- Dr. Cheryl Rosa - Deputy Director, US Arctic Research Commission, Attending Veterinarian and Director, UAF Animal Resource Center
