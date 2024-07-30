Why is housing so expensive right now? | Talk of Alaska

Housing, a place to live where you feel safe and in charge of your things is a fundamental, basic need. Having a home makes it easier for people to control their lives, keep steady employment and create a nurturing environment for children. Increasingly, this basic need is financially out of reach for people in Alaska wanting to own a home or even to find affordable rent. We discuss the layers of challenges to creating more housing on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bryan Butcher - Executive Director, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation

- Executive Director, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Rob Kreiger - Senior Economist, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Senior Economist, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Eric Visser - CEO, Visser Construction, Former President of the Alaska State Home Builders Association

