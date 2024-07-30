Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Why is housing so expensive right now? | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:26 AM AKDT
a construction site
A home under construction in Mertarvik in 2020 (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Housing, a place to live where you feel safe and in charge of your things is a fundamental, basic need. Having a home makes it easier for people to control their lives, keep steady employment and create a nurturing environment for children. Increasingly, this basic need is financially out of reach for people in Alaska wanting to own a home or even to find affordable rent. We discuss the layers of challenges to creating more housing on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Bryan Butcher - Executive Director, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation
  • Rob Kreiger - Senior Economist, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development
  • Eric Visser - CEO, Visser Construction, Former President of the Alaska State Home Builders Association

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
