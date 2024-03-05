Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Developments in child care support | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:09 PM AKST

There is plenty of research that backs up the importance of childcare. In order to work, parents need quality and affordable child care that is as much about learning as it is about keeping kids safe, but Alaska families are struggling to find and afford that type of care for their kids. What are elected leaders and businesses doing to address the need? We ask advocates on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen:

HOST:

GUESTS: Lori Townsend

  • Stephanie Berglund, Executive Director, thread Alaska, member of the Governor's Task Force on Child Care
  • Kati Capozzi, President and CEO, Alaska Chamber, member of the Governor's Task Force on Child Care

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
