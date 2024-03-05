Developments in child care support | Talk of Alaska
There is plenty of research that backs up the importance of childcare. In order to work, parents need quality and affordable child care that is as much about learning as it is about keeping kids safe, but Alaska families are struggling to find and afford that type of care for their kids. What are elected leaders and businesses doing to address the need? We ask advocates on this Talk of Alaska.
- Stephanie Berglund, Executive Director, thread Alaska, member of the Governor's Task Force on Child Care
- Kati Capozzi, President and CEO, Alaska Chamber, member of the Governor's Task Force on Child Care
