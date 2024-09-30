Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
youth

  • trail crew
    Outdoor Explorer
    Youth Employment in Parks
    Eric Bork
    Youth Employment in Parks offers Anchorage High Schoolers the opportunity to work on trails and parks in Anchorage. Host Paul Twardock visits a trail crew at University Lake to learn about the program
  • Alaska Insight Clips
    Low teenage turnout for vaccine increases COVID case rate in Alaska
    Jeff Chen
    We’re a month into the school year and Alaska is experiencing peak Covid-19 cases and a hospital system at max capacity. Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen looks at how low teenage turnout for the Covid vaccine increases case rates in Alaska.
  • Line One
    Cell phone free middle schools in Anchorage? Why not?
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Prentiss Pemberton hosts a conversation about the pros and cons of allowing cellphones in middle schools with one of the producers of the film Screenagers. They will also take a look at an initiative that promotes cell phone free learning environments, and will discuss the results experienced by schools that have already taken this step for their students.Thanks for listening!
  • Programs
    Young Jane Eyre at Anchorage Community Theatre
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, January 19 at 2:45pm The first nine chapters of Charlotte Bronte's much loved story Jane Eyre come to life in Marisha Chamberlain's stage adaptation, Young Jane Eyre being presented by Anchorage Community Theatre January 19th through February 11th. Hannah Hickenlooper, who plays the title role, drops by Stage Talk this week along with director Krista Schwarting to let us in on the world of this classic coming of age story.LISTEN HERE
  • Harrison Law, secretary and vice president of SBI, and Walter.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Non-profit bike programs
    KSKA: Thursday, July 13, at 2:00 p.m.On the next show we’re learning about a couple programs started by leaders in the cycling world to help young people become fit, confident cyclists. In the first half of the show, Lael Wilcox, an amazing athlete of world caliber, will be talking about her adventure with middle school girls. In the second half, we’ll learn about a new bike school, which aims to teach bike repair skills, and to turn underprivileged kids into bike riders and racers.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Sports Psychology
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 4/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Nurturing Anchorage Youths
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. This week on Line One, we will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.KSKA: Monday 11/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Native Youth Olympic Teams Start Competing in Bethel
    Mark Arehart
    The Native Youth Olympics season is in full swing across Alaska. Recently Bethel Regional High School's NYO team faced off with 20 other teams from across…
  • Developing Sexual Identity
    Sarah Gonzales
    Growing up means forming a solid sense of your self, figuring out who you are and what you like in order to eventually become a fully realized adult. When a young person begins to identify as GLBT (gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender) it can be a difficult time in an already fragile period of life. So, what is "coming out" truly like for Alaska's rural and urban youth and how can loved ones can best support these kids as they struggle to accept themselves - and to be accepted? The president of Alaska PFLAG and two of Alaska's young GLBT leaders join us to discuss developing a sexual identity.KSKA: Tuesday 3/27 @ 2pm & 7pm
  • Raising Spiritual Kids
    Sarah Gonzales
    Youth leaders from Alaska's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities join us to discuss the value of raising children to have faith in a higher power. We'll explore why some kids will choose to reject their parents' religion, while others will remain devout in the faith of their childhood. Afshan Mohammad, Principal of Al- Noor Academy Sunday Islamic School, Rabbi Michael Oblath from Congregation Beth Shalom, and Mark Zweifel, District Youth Director of the AK Ministry Network are guests.KSKA: Tuesday, 3/13 @ 2pm & 7pm
