Volunteering in the outdoors is a great way to contribute to the quality of our outdoor experiences, and is rewarding in itself. More and more land managers rely on volunteers to maintain the quality of trails, pull invasive weeds, and monitor campsites. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about opportunities to volunteer in the outdoors.
This week, Hometown Alaska is all about volunteer service. If you rely on volunteers, or you give your time and energy to causes you believe in, share your story today on Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
Is there someone you want to thank for their helping hand? Agencies, non profits, community organizations are invited to give their volunteers a public thank you on Hometown Alaska, featuring special guest super-volunteer Rick Fox. KSKA: Wednesday 12/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska is still a place where one person can make a difference. If you know someone or some group who deserve thanks for their efforts as volunteers, you can show your appreciation by calling into the next Hometown Alaska and thanking them live on the air.KSKA: Wednesday 12/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Next week, volunteers will spread across Anchorage to survey and identify the most at-risk individuals of the city’s chronic homeless. The ultimate objective is to place as many of these vulnerable individuals as possible into housing before winter.
A team of volunteers from Petersburg freed a young grey whale that was tangled in what appeared to be foreign gillnet gear Friday. The animal was 20 to 25 feet long and looked to be in bad shape but rescuers are hopeful it will at least be able to feed again, now that it’s no longer entangled.