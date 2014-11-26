Annual Salute to Community Volunteers

Every year right at about Thanksgiving, KSKA offers its microphone to local community groups to thank the many volunteers who do good work here in Anchorage and Alaska. This year, we honor that tradition. If you are a local nonprofit or service group that relies on the generosity of volunteers to accomplish your goals, we invite you to step up to our mic here at KSKA and publicly thank these fine folks.

Listen now:

In the studio, we'll have guests who understand the value of volunteers and the significant role they play in community success. But key today are your calls. Please use this opportunity to voice your appreciation for the "deal closers," those who make our projects happen through their own time and commitment.

Share your stories of appreciation, or if you are a volunteer, how you are moved to give your time and energy to specific causes.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Sue Brogan, vice president, income health impact, United Way



LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 3, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 3, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

