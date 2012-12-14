Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Give a Shout Out to Alaska Volunteers

Alaska Public Media
Published December 14, 2012 at 6:02 PM AKST

Across our community and the state, they help make all kinds of organizations work better. From the Loussac Library to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, from volunteer fire departments to community theater. From food banks to shelters to children’s programs to animal sanctuaries.  Many tasks would remain incomplete, many goals missed, if it weren’t for the good work of volunteers.

A special shout out to Jennifer Howell, director of community engagement at United Way of Anchorage, for sharing the latest numbers on Alaska volunteers.

Highlights in the state rankings for Alaska are:

Hometown, Alaska invites individuals, organizations and agencies to take this opportunity to give a shout out to your volunteers, either by giving  a call during our program, or sending us an email that we can read on the air and share with our listeners.

Host Kathleen McCoy will be joined by super volunteer Rick Fox, and as many of your calls and emails as we can fit in!

This program is all about saying, “Thank you!”

GUEST:


  • Rick Fox, retired oil executive, long-time volunteer

  • Callers who want to thank their volunteers

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, December 19, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 19, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

