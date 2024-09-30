-
Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bill to permanently block the regulation for commercial vessels under 79 feet. Senate co-sponsors include Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, and California Democrat Barbara Boxer.Download Audio
-
The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
-
The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week. KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
-
The US Senate wrapped up work today and officially started the August recess. And a memorial service for Lu Young will be held on Aug. 18 at the Anchorage…
-
President Obama's pick to direct the US Fish and Wildlife Service got a warm reception on Wednesday from key members of the Senate. Only a handful of…
-
Alaska's Senators failed to block cuts to the F-22 Raptor fighter jet program on Tuesday. On a vote of 58 to 40, the Senate approved a move to cut funding…