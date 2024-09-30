-
The UAA Women’s basketball program is elite. Conference champs, sweet 16 appearances, perennial national championship contender, and of course - mayhem! What makes them so successful? How much attention are they getting locally, and nationally? Should they be getting more attention given their success? And what does the future hold for UAA basketball?
It follows tense state budget battles and accreditation issues for the Anchorage university, and adds additional financial loss to a system that’s already cash-strapped and stressed.
The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move AheadThis week’s show is "The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move Ahead" with Native American writer and activist Winona LaDuke.Thanks for listening!
Alaska’s health care work force is aging into retirement. What attracts young adults to careers in health care? How is the new generation of health care professionals changing the face of health care?Thanks for listening!
The University of Alaska Anchorage launched Alaska’s first chapter of the National Academy of Inventors last month. They held an inauguration celebration that included speakers, a panel discussion and an induction ceremony of the chapter's first members.
KSKA: Wednesday, December 14 at 2 and 8 p.m. Kurt Riemann is on a mission: archiving Alaska's original music. Tune in to hear samples and stories behind what he's gathered so far. Find out if you've got a classic Alaska recording for this archive. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2:00 p.m. Budget cuts have forced the University of Alaska to look at eliminating sports, potentially making Alaska the only state without collegiate athletics, including its' ski team. On the next show we’ll hear interviews with the alpine and nordic coaches at UAA. We'll also speak with the director of the skiing program at APU. We’ll learn a lot more about a subject we haven’t covered before on the show.LISTEN NOW
An East High School graduate is on her way to college at University of Alaska Anchorage. That transition is noteworthy because the student is a refugee, has two kids and barely spoke English when she started High School. Pang Thao attributes her success to a specialized counselor who recently lost her job because of school district budget cuts.Download Audio
Summer is over, schools are back in session and Stage Talk's series of highlighting upcoming theatre seasons comes to a close with an offering that showcases academic theatre at its best. Join faculty member and director David Edgecombe along with publicist Stephanie Wonchala as they talk about upcoming productions and some of the exciting changes that have been happening with Fine Arts at the University.KSKA: Friday 8/31 at 2:45 pm
Preparing for college can be an entire family affair, not to mention the teachers and counselors who all pull together to help a young person get ready to succeed in higher education. This time on KTD we're talking about what it takes to get to university - and once accepted - how to do one's best during those college years. For this conversation we check in with advisors from two of Alaska's higher learning institutions: University of Alaska, Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University. KSKA: Tuesday 5/1 @ 2p & 7p