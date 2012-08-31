UAA Theatre and Dance 2012 - 2013 Productions

Summer is over, schools are back in session and Stage Talk's series of highlighting upcoming theatre seasons comes to a close with an offering that showcases academic theatre at its best. Join faculty member and director David Edgecombe along with publicist Stephanie Wonchala as they talk about upcoming productions and some of the exciting changes that have been happening with Fine Arts at the University.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Stephanie Wonchala , Box Office/Publicist, UAA Fine and Performing Arts

David Edgecombe, Director/Professor of Theatre, University of Alaska Anchorage Dept. of Theatre and Dance

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 31, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

