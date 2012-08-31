Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
UAA Theatre and Dance 2012 - 2013 Productions

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 30, 2012 at 8:02 PM AKDT
New Dances 2010 at UAA Harper Studio Theatre. Nicholas Money's photostream
Summer is over, schools are back in session and Stage Talk's series of highlighting upcoming theatre seasons comes to a close with an offering that showcases academic theatre at its best. Join faculty member and director David Edgecombe along with publicist Stephanie Wonchala as they talk about upcoming productions and some of the exciting changes that have been happening with Fine Arts at the University.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Stephanie Wonchala, Box Office/Publicist, UAA Fine and Performing Arts

  • David Edgecombe, Director/Professor of Theatre, University of Alaska Anchorage Dept. of Theatre and Dance

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 31, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

