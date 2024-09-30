-
KSKA: Friday, February 9 at 2:45pm Anchorage Opera is presenting the powerful new opera, As One, by composer Laura Kaminsky in collaboration with librettist Mark Campbell and librettist/filmmaker Kimberly Reed (on whom the opera is loosely based). As One explores the life of "Hannah Before" and "Hannah After" as she discovers who she truly is. Conductor, stage director and production designer Andreas Mitisek drops by Stage Talk today to talk about how he is bringing this amazing story to the stage. Joining Mitisek is Anchorage Opera's General Director Reed Smith. As One performs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts February 9, 10 and 11.LISTEN HERE
Monday, December 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Exploring sexuality, including gender and sexual behaviors is a normal part of childhood. At some point, many children experiment with gender expression and roles. However, forunknown and probably multifactorial biologic and psychosocial reasons, in some children, cross-gender behavior and expression is more consistent, persistent, and insistent than it is among their peers. These are not choices per se, but reflect an innate preference of the child. Co-host Dr. Thad Woodard explores the social, mental health, and medical concerns of transgender individuals on this Line One program.LISTEN HERE
Anchorage lags behind much of the nation in protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens from discrimination, but does that mean they face more prejudice or have a harder life here? Our guests address the lgbt experience in Anchorage, the good as well as the bad. Join us and call in for an open discussion and honest questions about navigating sexual identity.KSKA: Wednesday 12/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
The advocacy group One Anchorage turned over more than 13,000 signatures to Anchorage’s municipal clerk on Thursday. “One Anchorage” wants to put an equal rights initiative on the next city ballot which will ensure the same rights for gay, lesbian and transgender individuals that are now guaranteed for women and minorities.
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to get the state to include the category transgender on its drivers license.