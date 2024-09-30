Talk of Alaska

-
When you're in the middle of a mental health crisis you need help immediately but options are often limited and inappropriate. Organizations around Alaska are working to change that and connect people with the support they need.
Women in Alaska are known for being hard working, resourceful and tough, but their role has often been overlooked. Join us as we celebrate the kick off to Women’s History Month.
No major cruise lines will return to the state in 2021. How will tourist-dependent communities weather this extended dry season? When federal relief does arrive, will it be enough for businesses to survive?
As Alaska warms, landslides are projected to be a growing problem. What have we learned from the deadly landslides in Sitka and the more recent event in Haines?
How do Black Alaskans see the current issues facing our society and what do they want in policy and social change for greater equity in the future?
Food security is on the minds of Alaskans because of supply line disruptions brought on by the pandemic. How do those concerns differ across the state, and especially for indigenous people in rural communities who depend heavily on subsistence?
Alaska's Covid case numbers are accelerating at an alarming rate. Daily counts have been in the triple digits for weeks. Why are cases increasing so quickly now and what might it mean for winter transmission rates as Alaskans spend time indoors and distancing becomes more difficult?
Alaska has a lot of nonprofit organizations that do a lot of good work. Community groups, social service organizations, advocacy groups. Alaskans are supportive and contribute a lot of money, but many nonprofits are struggling financially. The needs are there, but what's the future for Alaska's nonprofits?
The nearly 500-page federal tax bill is now law, but what does it mean to you? Will it help or hurt your checkbook? When will you see a difference in your paycheck? How much will it change your tax return next year? And what don't you know about the new tax laws? Join us as we talk taxes on the next Talk of Alaska.
People waiting for trial often sit in jail for days or weeks just because they can't make bail. Starting this month, that system is changing. The state is launching a new effort to reduce the amount of time people spend locked up before they've gone to trial. It's part of SB91, Alaska's criminal justice reform law.