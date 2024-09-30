KSKA: Friday, April 14 at 2:45pm Spring Returns. And so it does in the remounting of Director and Choreographer Brian Jeffery's aptly named dance piece being performed as part of UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2017 this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Main Stage. Fifty-eight dancers, choreographers and technician/designers have come together this year to present exciting new works. Joining Brian on this week's Stage Talk is triple threat (dancer, choreographer and lighting designer) Katie O'Loughlin to give us an insight into what goes into producing such an ambitious body of work. New Dances 2017 performs April 13-16.LISTEN HERE

