-
KSKA: Friday, April 14 at 2:45pm Spring Returns. And so it does in the remounting of Director and Choreographer Brian Jeffery's aptly named dance piece being performed as part of UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2017 this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Main Stage. Fifty-eight dancers, choreographers and technician/designers have come together this year to present exciting new works. Joining Brian on this week's Stage Talk is triple threat (dancer, choreographer and lighting designer) Katie O'Loughlin to give us an insight into what goes into producing such an ambitious body of work. New Dances 2017 performs April 13-16.LISTEN HERE
-
Anchorage School District officials presented the 2014-15 budget to the Anchorage School Board Thursday evening. The district faces cutting 23 million dollars this year unless the legislature increases the per student funding. Public testimony was passionate and officials discussed calculations for how much legislators would have to increase funding to stop cuts. Download Audio
-
Though some urbanites never make it out to the villages, people from rural areas often have to come to the big city of Anchorage for medical care or…
-
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
-
A program in Sitka allows high school students to work side-by-side with scientists on their research. The Science Mentors Program, run through the Sitka…
-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
-
The number of diagnosed autistic and Asperger syndrome children in Anchorage continues to rise. KSKA's A Closer Look focuses on some of the educational programs for those children and their parents.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 1:00 pmSaturday 10/8 at 6:30 pm
-
Another school year in Alaska means a new season of competition for high school Athletes around the state. Many started coming in to practice several weeks before the start of school. KFSK's Matt Lichtenstein recently visited with several of Petersburg’s teams and produced this audio postcard:
-
Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN - AnchorageSenator Mark Begich (D-AK) and HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan appear on Talk of Alaska with APRN host Steve…