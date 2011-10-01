Austism in the Schools
The number of diagnosed autistic and Asperger syndrome children in Anchorage continues to rise. Monday at 1:00 pm, KSKA's A Closer Look focuses on some of the educational programs for those children and their parents.
LINKS:
- Connecticut Center for Child Development
- Anchorage School District Special Education Department
- Alaska Department of Health and Social Services
- KSKA Metro News: New Autism School Slated to Open Next Year(6 Sept 2011)
BROADCAST: Monday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get A Closer Look updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts