Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

storytelling

  • Max Romey, combining watercolors and photography, photo courtesy Max Romey
    Outdoor Explorer
    Alaska's storytellers
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, author Chris Lundgren and videographer Max Romey, will share stories of Alaska. Chris isthe author of Accidental Adventures: Alaska, a book about mishaps with good outcomes. Max is a videographer whouses watercolors, photography and film to tell stories about Alaska and beyond.
  • Arctic Entries Logo
    Programs
    Treat Yo' Self: Stories of Guilty Pleasures, Self-Improvement, and Over-Indulgence
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8:00pm. This month Arctic Entries brings you: Treat Yo' Self: Stories of Guilty Pleasures, Self-Improvement, and Over-Indulgence. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN HERE
  • Programs
    Arctic Entries: Who's Laughing Now?
    Eric Bork
    Arctic Entries this month brings you "Who's Laughing Now: Stories of Comeuppance, Revenge, and Underdogs." In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.
  • Programs
    Untold Stories at the Palmer Depot
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, October 04, at 2:00 p.m. Storytelling comes to the Mat-Su Valley in the tradition of Arctic Entries and The Moth. Untold Stories brings Mat-Su Valley residents to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN NOW
  • Programs
    Arctic Entries: The Grapevine
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00pm. Arctic Entries this month brings you The Grapevine: Stories of Rumors, Pranks, and Scandals. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Perseverance Theatre's 'An Illiad'
    Steven Hunt
    At its core, theatre is storytelling and in Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's re-telling of Homer's The Illiad as An Illiad a poet appears in an empty theatre to tell a story about sacrifice, war and the rage of mankind. Bostin Christopher, as The Poet, and Director Art Rotch visit Stage Talk to tell us the story of this remarkable play being presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Sydney Laurence Theatre October 24th through November 2nd.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
  • Programs
    Mudrooms on KSKA
    Kristin Spack
    Inspired by Arctic Entries in Anchorage, Juneau began its own live storytelling event called Mudrooms last November. Each Mudrooms event features seven-minute personal stories from seven people on a monthly theme. From crass to delicate, told by wallflowers or clowns, these live stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but real life stories told by fellow Alaskans in Juneau. Listen to four edited hour-long episodes of Mudrooms Tuesdays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm beginning November 13 on KSKA FM 91.1.Themes: Outdated (11/13) For the Love of It (11/20) Transitions (11/27) Secrets (12/4)
  • News
    Waking Finn Mac Cool: Tales of Ireland’s Greatest Poet Warrior
    Steven Hunt
    This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.KSKA: Friday 6/1 at 2:45 pm
  • HTA April 25 Storytelling in Alaska
    Hometown, Alaska
    ‘And then what happened?’
    The Alaska Native Oratory Society just celebrated its 10th anniversary at UAA, featuring a full day of stories told by students and emceed by Alaska Native storyteller Jack Dalton. Join us for a round of stories including 'The Dragger,' 'Never Look in Windows,' and more.KSKA: Wednesday, 4/25 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm