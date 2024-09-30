-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, author Chris Lundgren and videographer Max Romey, will share stories of Alaska. Chris isthe author of Accidental Adventures: Alaska, a book about mishaps with good outcomes. Max is a videographer whouses watercolors, photography and film to tell stories about Alaska and beyond.
KSKA: Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8:00pm. This month Arctic Entries brings you: Treat Yo' Self: Stories of Guilty Pleasures, Self-Improvement, and Over-Indulgence. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN HERE
Arctic Entries this month brings you "Who's Laughing Now: Stories of Comeuppance, Revenge, and Underdogs." In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.
KSKA: Tuesday, October 04, at 2:00 p.m. Storytelling comes to the Mat-Su Valley in the tradition of Arctic Entries and The Moth. Untold Stories brings Mat-Su Valley residents to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00pm. Arctic Entries this month brings you The Grapevine: Stories of Rumors, Pranks, and Scandals. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. LISTEN NOW
At its core, theatre is storytelling and in Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's re-telling of Homer's The Illiad as An Illiad a poet appears in an empty theatre to tell a story about sacrifice, war and the rage of mankind. Bostin Christopher, as The Poet, and Director Art Rotch visit Stage Talk to tell us the story of this remarkable play being presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Sydney Laurence Theatre October 24th through November 2nd.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Inspired by Arctic Entries in Anchorage, Juneau began its own live storytelling event called Mudrooms last November. Each Mudrooms event features seven-minute personal stories from seven people on a monthly theme. From crass to delicate, told by wallflowers or clowns, these live stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but real life stories told by fellow Alaskans in Juneau. Listen to four edited hour-long episodes of Mudrooms Tuesdays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm beginning November 13 on KSKA FM 91.1.Themes: Outdated (11/13) For the Love of It (11/20) Transitions (11/27) Secrets (12/4)
This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.KSKA: Friday 6/1 at 2:45 pm
The Alaska Native Oratory Society just celebrated its 10th anniversary at UAA, featuring a full day of stories told by students and emceed by Alaska Native storyteller Jack Dalton. Join us for a round of stories including 'The Dragger,' 'Never Look in Windows,' and more.KSKA: Wednesday, 4/25 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm