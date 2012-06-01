Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Waking Finn Mac Cool: Tales of Ireland’s Greatest Poet Warrior

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published June 1, 2012 at 2:04 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Will Hornyak, professional Storyteller

  • Kate Williams, Volunteer and Education Coordinator

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 1, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

