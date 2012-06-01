Waking Finn Mac Cool: Tales of Ireland’s Greatest Poet Warrior
This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Will Hornyak, professional Storyteller
- Kate Williams, Volunteer and Education Coordinator
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 1, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
