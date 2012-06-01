Waking Finn Mac Cool: Tales of Ireland’s Greatest Poet Warrior

This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Will Hornyak , professional Storyteller

, professional Storyteller Kate Williams, Volunteer and Education Coordinator

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 1, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

