‘And then what happened?’

Earlier this April, Jack Dalton, a professional storyteller, writer and teacher, emceed a full day of storytelling at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Alaska Native Oratory Society – a day filled from morning to late afternoon with all kinds of yarns.

One of the speakers was Polly Andrews, a junior at UAA studying Human Services, and looking forward to a career helping young people experience and retain their culture. She grew up between Bethel and Fairbanks, and says she has stories rooted in both the coastal and the Kuskokwim region.

Jack was born in Bethel, adopted in Anchorage, and met his birth mother in Hooper Bay in 1992. He began telling stories in 2001 and has been a frequent speaker, host and emcee since. He’s famous for his storytelling and his theatrical productions.

Come listen to these two tell stories that will make you laugh, relax and grin. Or … scare you into keeping the lights on!



HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Jack Dalton, writer, teacher, storyteller

writer, teacher, storyteller Polly Andrews, UAA student and storyteller

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 25, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 25, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

