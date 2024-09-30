-
It is that time of year where sneezing, itching, and wheezing are particularly prevalent. Monday on Line One, we'll discuss the cause of spring allergies in the Anchorage area and the proven effective treatment option with Anchorage allergist Dr Jeff Demain from the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska.KSKA: Monday 5/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Despite more snow-pack than usual, forecasters say the risk of spring break-up flooding is for the most part moderate across the state, even in areas of Southcentral that were buried under huge amounts of snow.
-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
-
Can you feel it, too? The days are getting lighter, the temps a little warmer and our cabin fevers are starting to break. Next time on KTD we're exploring what effect the springtime change of season has on the bodies and the minds of people of all ages. We'll talk camping, hiking and the outdoors with Babes in the Woods author, Jen Aist; we'll learn about sun and vitamin D from Dr. Matthew Benson and we'll ask: "Is there really a medical explanation behind spring fever?"KSKA: Tuesday, March 20 @ 2pm & 7pm