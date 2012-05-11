Seasonal Allergies

It is that time of year where sneezing, itching, and wheezing are particularly prevalent. Monday on Line One, we'll discuss the cause of spring allergies in the Anchorage area and the proven effective treatment option with Anchorage allergist Dr Jeff Demain from the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Dr Jeff Demain, MD, board certified allergist, Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, May 14, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, May 14, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

