Seasonal Allergies
It is that time of year where sneezing, itching, and wheezing are particularly prevalent. Monday on Line One, we'll discuss the cause of spring allergies in the Anchorage area and the proven effective treatment option with Anchorage allergist Dr Jeff Demain from the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska.
- Air Quality Program: Anchorage Pollen and Mold Reporting
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
- AAAAI: Conditions and Treatments
- ACAAI: Allergy and Asthma Resources
- Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska
- FAAN: Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network
- YouTube: Understanding Allergies
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Dr Jeff Demain, MD, board certified allergist, Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, May 14, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, May 14, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
