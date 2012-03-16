SPRINGTIME & YOUR FAMILY'S HEALTH

Can you feel it, too? The days are getting lighter, the temps a little warmer and our cabin fever is starting to break. Next time on KTD we're exploring what effect the springtime change of season has on the bodies and the minds of people of all ages. We'll talk camping, hiking and the outdoors with Babes in the Woods author, Jen Aist; we'll learn about sun and vitamin D from Dr. Matthew Benson and we'll ask: "Is there really a medical explanation behind spring fever?"

PLUS, a fun and informative exploration into gardening with kids in Alaska; KTDontheGO takes us Spring Skiing; and on a more serious note, we'll talk about sucide prevention in the spring.



