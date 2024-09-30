-
On this Outdoor Explorer, Harlow Robinson will catch us up on the 2022 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Directors’ Awards and the Healthy Futures 100 Miles in May. The Directors’ Awards honor athletes and supporters who have made a significant impact on the culture of sport in Alaska. 100 Miles in May is the annual fundraiser for Healthy Futures.
-
The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s mission is to Teach, Honor, and Inspire. On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll be joined by the Executive Director of the Hall who will tell us about the class of 2019 and representatives from the Alaska Run for Women, which is entering the Hall in the event category.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Thursday, June 23, at 2:00 and Thursday, June 30, at 8:00 p.m. If any place needs a sports hall of fame, it’s Alaska. Our athletes do the impossible and for the last 10 years, we’ve remembered and celebrated their accomplishments with the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll hear about the anniversary of the hall, and talk to two inductees.DOWNLOAD AUDIO