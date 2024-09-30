-
https://youtu.be/2TsokOd9MyMA huge proportion of Alaska is covered with ice. A lot more than has towns and cities or anything man made on it. That’s a lot of country to explore, and its truly beautiful, like another world. On the next Outdoor Explorer the topic is glacier travel. We’ll be talking with a guide who takes newbies on glacier treks, a photographer who specializes in glacier journeys, and a glaciologist who goes to work on glaciers, and knows how they’re made. KSKA: Thursday 6/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf90790000On the next Outdoor Explorer: Climbing North America's highest peak. The first climbers of the season are beginning their attempts on Denali. And in a few weeks, base camp on the Kahiltna glacier will become an international village of mountaineers. Host Annie Feidt will be joined by Denali climbing guides and a National Park Service climbing ranger on the next Outdoor Explorer.KSKA: Thursday 4/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbc95c0000On this Outdoor Explorer we’ll talk about the outdoors as a social space. Some folks think that groups are the best way to experience natural places, to hike, ski, climb or bird. They’ve set up ways to get together and meet new people while exploring and learning. Have you ever thought about finding new friends for an outdoor adventure? Learn how.KSKA: Thursday 3/28 at 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf8e0f0000Teaching your kids to ski is as much a lesson for you as it is for them - a lesson in patience. Don’t give up yet. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll share tips for helping your children become confident on skis and with other outdoor skills Alaskans need. We'll be joined by the experts, and by other parents listening and sharing their own stories and advice.KSKA: Thursday 3/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
https://youtu.be/EZAatC8Lxi8Alaska isn't exactly known as an ice climbing destination. But more and more of the state's residents are falling in love with the sport. On this Outdoor Explorer will talk about everything from historic first ascents on ice climbs in Alaska to advice on getting into the sport. And we'll head out with guest host Annie Feidt as she tries ice climbing for the first time.KSKA: Thursday 3/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmGo toOutdoor Explorer page
Biologists have found Polar Bears in the Beaufort Sea with hair loss and skin lesions. Those are the same symptoms that have sickened ice seals and…
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
An unidentified flying object over Juneau Sunday night had one Douglas couple rubbing their eyes in disbelief.
Employee of Native Corporation Subsidiary Indicted in Kick-back Scheme. Longtime State Employee in DC Resigns Over Partisanship. Murkowski Names New Fisheries Aide. Federal Workers in Alaska Face Uncertain Future. Officials Suggest Sinking Rat Infested Ship. State Settles Rural Education Case. Kodiak Schools Weigh In on NCLB Waivers. Alaska Organizations Win USDA Grants. Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel. Juneau Couple Watch Meteor Show. Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods. Correction on SOS story.