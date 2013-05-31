On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.

LINKS:



HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE: Facebook: Outdoor Explorer (comments may be read on-air)

BROADCAST: Thursday June 6, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday June 6, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

OUTDOOR EXPLORER CALENDAR:



SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via



Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG

Listen Now