Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 31, 2013 at 7:00 PM AKDT

On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:  

BROADCAST: Thursday June 6, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday June 6, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

