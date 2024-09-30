-
Alaska Department of Transportation and Anchorage police report the Seward highway is open again. It was closed this morning due to a rock slide near the scales south of Potter Marsh. Both lanes of the highway were closed.Download Audio
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is taking a train ride in Alaska on Tuesday. The Secretary will ride the Alaska Railroad to the Spencer Glacier from Anchorage, stop at Girdwood for a meeting about safety concerns on the Seward Highway, and then on to the whistle stop at the glacier.
We'll take a peek into life in Beaver, an Interior village on the Yukon River with a history going back to commercial whaling days, and then we'll visit with Moose Pass, a railroad town on the Seward Highway.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
The Seward Highway has been closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle crash near Indian.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageThe number of deaths this year on the Seward Highway between Potter Marsh to Girdwood produced a standing room only…
Photo by Lori Townsend. APRN - AnchorageThe special session drew supporters and opponents to the streets of Anchorage.
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN's news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.
Photo Provided by Alaska State Troopers Two people were killed and others sought treatment for injuries after a multiple vehicle accident on the Seward