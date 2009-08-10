Alaska News Nightly: August 10, 2009

Photo by Lori Townsend. APRN - Anchorage

The special session drew supporters and opponents to the streets of Anchorage.

Download Audio (MP3)Legislature Override's Palin Veto; Confirms Campbell Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageThe Legislature met in a special session on Monday in Anchorage and voted to override former Gov. Sarah Palin's veto of federal stimulus funds. It also voted to confirm Craig Campbell as the state's new lieutenant governor.Lawmakers Balk At Additional Vetoes Dave Donaldson, APRN - JuneauLawmakers turned down one further attempt to override the vetoes from last year's budget just a few minutes before adjournment.Session Draws Rallies Steve Heimel, APRN - AnchorageLawmakers arriving in downtown Anchorage for their special session were greeted by demonstrators wearing green hard-hats, urging them to vote to over-ride the Governor's veto of federal energy funds. Later in the day, demonstrators lined the same street urging them not to.Shell Submits More Arctic Plans Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCShell has submitted a plan to drill in two areas of the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's coast. Now the Minerals Management Service has thirty days to evaluate and analyze Shell's proposal.Tribal Leaders Meet with BIA Official Shane Iverson, KYUK - BethelTribal Sovereignty was the main subject when the head of the BIA traveled to Rural Alaska last Friday. Larry Echohawk is the assistant secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He heard testimony from tribal leaders throughout the State.Clean-Up Started on Wrecked Fishing Vessel Anne Hillman, KUCB - UnalaskaThe clean-up and salvage of the fishing vessel the Icy Mist is almost complete. The 58-foot boat went aground on Akutan Island earlier this year. Dan Magone and his crew immediately set to work removing all of the oils and pollutants from the vessel.Girdwood Hosts Seward Highway Summit Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageThe number of deaths this year on the Seward Highway between Potter Marsh to Girdwood produced a standing room only crowd at the Girdwood Community Building Friday night.