Sean Parnell

  • News
    Lawmakers scrutinize risks, rewards of TransCanada buyout
    Rachel Waldholz
    Buying out TransCanada puts the state on the hook for $7 billion more in construction costs if the Alaska LNG project ends up going forward. But the governor and his team argue it’s worth it to get more control -- and perhaps more revenue down the line.Download Audio
  • Alaska Edition Host Lori Townsend, left, is joined by APRN Juneau correspondent Alexandra Gutierrez, right, and APRN Washington DC correspondent Liz Ruskin, not pictured. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    As Final Ballot Count Looms, Potential Electees Plan Next Move
    Lori Townsend
    The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
  • Host Lori Townsend was joined by UAA Atwood Professor Mark Trahant and Poynter's Rick Edmonds (not pictured). (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    Who Do Voters Trust For Election-Related Information?
    Lori Townsend
    The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week. KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
  • Talk of Alaska
    Proposition 1
    Steve Heimel
    Alaska’s budget is based on oil taxes, and the Legislature changed the oil tax structure last year to allow the industry more income when prices are high. In August Alaska’s voters are being asked whether they want to repeal that change. APRN: Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
  • (From left) Allison Haynes, Margaret Clark, and Laura Gordon, all West High School Students, testified before the Anchorage School Board on Thursday night about the proposed 2014-15 budget. All opposed the cuts. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    ASD Budget Cutting Process Begins as Legislature Mulls Increasing Education Funding
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage School District officials presented the 2014-15 budget to the Anchorage School Board Thursday evening. The district faces cutting 23 million dollars this year unless the legislature increases the per student funding. Public testimony was passionate and officials discussed calculations for how much legislators would have to increase funding to stop cuts. Download Audio
  • Photo courtesy of the Governor's Office.
    News
    2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Checks Will Be $900
    Josh Edge
    The 2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend will be $900, according to acting Revenue Commissioner Angela Rodell.
  • News
    Senate Committee Introduces New Version Of Oil Tax Bill
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    At today’s prices, Alaska’s oil tax system can be compared to those of Norway, Russia, and Venezuela in terms of how much money it puts in state coffers. A plan introduced by the Senate finance committee today would change that. It’s a new version of the oil tax plan Governor Parnell introduced earlier this session.
  • News
    Governor's Oil Tax Plan Advances, With Changes
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    Gov. Sean Parnell's oil tax proposal advanced out of the Senate resources committee on Wednesday, with a few changes. Instead of setting the base tax rate at 25 percent, it bumps it to 35 percent.
  • News
    Parnell Says No To Medicaid Expansion For Now
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    So far, eight Republican governors have decided to split with their party and accept federal funding for Medicaid expansion in their state. Today, Sean Parnell announced that he won’t be joining them -- at least for now.
  • News
    Legislature Considering Chinook Research Fund
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    Last year, chinook salmon runs were so weak that the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers, along with Cook Inlet, were designated federal disaster zones. Now, a group of legislators from those regions want to create a permanent endowment that would fund research on the fish.
