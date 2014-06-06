Proposition 1

Alaska’s budget is based on oil taxes, and the Legislature changed the oil tax structure last year to allow the industry more income when prices are high. In August Alaska’s voters are being asked whether they want to repeal that change.



Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Senator Bert Stedman, Republican from Sitka

Republican from Sitka Doug Smith, CEO, Little Red Services oilfield services company & member of No One On One coalition

CEO, Little Red Services oilfield services company & member of No One On One coalition Tara Sweeney, Senior Vice President for External Affairs, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation & member of No One On One coalition

Senior Vice President for External Affairs, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation & member of No One On One coalition Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 10, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE