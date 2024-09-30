Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Stratigraphic contact marking. Photo: Peter Haeussler
    Scientists in nature
    Eric Bork
    Scientists in Alaska spend weeks at a time in remote locations gathering information to better inform us about the world we live in. On this week’s show we learn from two USGS scientists what it’s like to work in the field.
    Ancient Marine Reptiles are Topic of Recent Norwegian Journal and Fairbanks Scientist's Research
    Emily Schwing
    It’s hard to imagine that oceans in the far north once teemed with ancient marine reptiles. But 145 million years ago, that’s exactly what was happening a couple hundred miles north of mainland Europe. A region east of Greenland and north of Norway used to be home to a whole slew of giant sea-faring reptiles. “It is literally one of the richest places in the world for marine reptiles like Plesiosuars and Ichthyosuars,” says Pat Druckenmiller.
    Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka
    Ed Ronco
    A program in Sitka allows high school students to work side-by-side with scientists on their research. The Science Mentors Program, run through the Sitka…
    Alaska News Nightly: April 5, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
    Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham
    Daysha Eaton
    Three Killer Whales, or Orcas have been spotted between the villages of Ekwok and New Stuyahok, about 60-70 river miles up the Nushagak River from Dillingham. Scientists from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service say it is not unusual for the whales to head upriver after salmon, but it is odd that they’ve gone so far up this late in the season and that they’re lingering so long.