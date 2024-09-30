-
More of a "who is it?" than a "who dun it" Guy Bolton's English translation of Marcelle Maurette's drama Anastasia will intrigue both history buffs as well as drama aficionados. Director (and history teacher) Grant Olson is having a blast making sure everything is historically accurate along with triple threat Shellie Riggan (actor, property mistress and hair designer). Join Grant and Shellie as they give us a backstage and history tour into Valley Performing Arts' latest offering opening September 5th and running until the 28th.KSKA: Friday, 9/5 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Thomas Ostebo and his Russian counterpart Lieutenant General Rafael Daerbaev today signed an agreement calling for continued cooperation on law enforcement in the Arctic, Bering Sea and North Pacific.
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy and Russian tanker Renda will begin ice breaking operations Friday morning in preparation for their outbound journey from Nome.
The Renda has been pumping fuel for about 24 hours now. Sitnasuak Board Chair Jason Evans estimates that about a half million gallons have flowed into the tanks as of this afternoon.
The Russian tanker Renda is pumping fuel. After a 5,000 mile journey across the pacific and breaking through 400 miles of ice to Nome, the Renda began to transfer its payload of 1.3 million gallons of gas and diesel just before 4:30 this afternoon.
The tanker Renda and ice-breaker Healy have arrived in the area of the ice-choked Nome harbor. A safety zone has been set up to keep people away from the vessels and the hose that will likely be used to deliver fuel.
The Russian Tanker Renda is steaming towards Dutch Harbor to pick up 400,000 gallons of gasoline bound for Nome. But it must first receive a waiver of the Jones Act, or it will turn north and deliver diesel fuel only.
The Coast Guard is confirming that the Cutter Healy will be used to break ice for a Russian tanker in the first-ever winter fuel delivery in Nome.
December 7, 1941, was a day that changed Alaska as much as any other in our history. During World War II, Anchorage went from a town to a city, Alaskans helped arm the Russians and new forts defended against invasion. Residents fled. And an invasion did come. A resident who remembers that day Frank Reed is our guest, as well as a historian Dr. Stephen Haycox who has studied the impact of World War II on our city. Join the conversation on Hometown, Alaska with your host Charles Wohlforth.Wednesday 12/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm